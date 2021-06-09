Travel chaos raises Covid-19 spread risk

By Amos Ngwomoya More by this Author

For the last two days, there has been a bee-hive of activities in downtown Kampala as travellers race against time to beat the new presidential deadline for inter-district travel which expires tomorrow.

In the city’s bus terminals, travellers swarmed the facilities to catch a bus seat, whose fare had more than doubled due to the swelling number of travellers.

Queues of travellers snaked around rounds inside the terminals as they scrambled to pay for their travel tickets.

But amid this confusion, travellers overwhelmed the security personnel manning the entrances and mixed freely, breaching the social distancing guideline.

The situation was worse at booking booths as travellers pushed and shoved each other while clutching money in their hands to make payments before boarding buses to their respective destinations.

Children, perched on their mothers’ backs, wailed uncontrollably as their mothers braced the scorching sunshine in the terminals to wait for the buses.

Travellers wait for taxis at the Masindi stage in the New Taxi Park yesterday.

Bare-chested and well-built men made a killing as they charged desperate travellers to deliver their luggage to the bus terminals.

Laden with luggage, they hollered to people to give way as their clients followed closely.

This confusion, coupled with the thunderous noise from music speakers and city goers around these facilities made the travellers’ experience a nightmare.

Ms Hope Asianzu sat pensively while leaning against her luggage at the passengers’ waiting lounge at Baby Coach Bus terminal on Ben Kiwanuka Street in Kampala.

You can easily tell from a distance that the Senior Four student of St Joseph’s Hill Secondary School in Fort Portal City, who has just returned from school, is stranded.

Apparently, the transport fare to Arua where she is travelling to has been increased from Shs35,000 to Shs90,000.

A bus agent uses a megaphone to direct passengers to their buses at Bakuli Bus Terminal in Old Kampala. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA

When Daily Monitor visited the facility yesterday, Ms Asianzu’s parents were yet to send her extra money to cater for the increased fare.

“There are few buses yet the number of travellers keeps increasing every minute. I wish the bus owners could have mercy on us because our parents have just paid school fees,” she said.

Ms Asianzu’s woe is shared by hundreds of travellers, who started thronging bus terminals since Monday to travel to their villages following a presidential directive suspending all passenger service vehicles from inter-district movements for the next 42 days.

At the different bus terminals visited by this newspaper, there was a stampede as travellers scrambled to pay for their travel tickets.

Several other travellers braved the scorching sun to wait for buses which were on a return journey to Kampala as the ones in Kampala were either full or had been booked.

Whereas security personnel enforced the Covd-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) by measuring travellers’ temperatures, ensuring they wore face masks and used sanitisers, the travellers freely mixed with their colleagues inside the bus terminals, breaching the social distancing guideline.

However, the wallet-bursting transport fares did not stop travellers from paying.

For instance, at Baby Coach Bus terminal, transport fares from Kampala to Arua and Packwach districts had shot to Shs90,000 from Shs40,000.

At Namayiba Bus terminal, travellers heading to Soroti had to part with Shs80,000, up from Shs40,000 the journey has been costing, while those heading to Gulu had to pay Shs100,000 up from Shs50,000.

By yesterday afternoon, Mr Gilbert Okia, a traveller, said he had not got a bus to Soroti District despite reaching the terminal by 7am.

He appealed to authorities to extend the travel deadline to enable people move to their villages.

However, Ms Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, yesterday announced via twitter that curfew for buses and taxis travelling upcountry has been suspended until tomorrow to allow movement of students returning from schools.

Inter-district movement was allowed only up to tomorrow.

“When we asked why the fares were doubled, transporters told us that it was their last days to operate hence they also needed to make extra money. I wish the President could talk to them to reduce the fares,” Mr Okia said.

Some of the bus managers whom we attempted to speak to said they are not authorised to speak to media.

Mr Ezra Katende, the general manager of Baby Coach Bus Company, told this newspaper in an interview that they increased the fares due to operational costs.

Travellers line up to board buses at Bakuli Bus Terminal in Kampala yesterday. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

He explained that for instance, the buses would return to Kampala without passengers .

He noted that the suspension of transport services across districts will cripple the already struggling sector.

“When the first lockdown was lifted, we acquired loans to salvage our businesses, which had almost collapsed but now they have again suspended our operations. We believe this is unfair to us because we have been enforcing SOPs among travellers and our staff. But we shall keep engaging authorities on the way forward,” he said.

At Kisenyi Bus Terminal, transport fares from Kampala to Mbarara had been increased from Shs40,000 to Shs70,000, while fares from Kampala to Kabaale had shot up from Shs60,000 to Shs100,000.

At Link Bus Terminal, transport fares from Kampala to Fort-Portal had increased from Shs40,000 to Shs60,000, while fares from Kampala to Bundibugyo had increased from Shs50,000 to Shs70, 000.

By press time, some travellers were still stranded as there were no buses to take them to their respective destinations.

Mr John Levi, a Second Year student at Kampala International University, who was destined for Kumi District, said: “I even don’t know where to start from because all booking offices are full and the payment process is still unknown. It is only by luck that you get a bus because we have the money but there are no buses”.

Bus owners speak out

Mr Robert Mutebi, the secretary of United Bus Owners Association (UBOA), expressed dissatisfaction over the directive to stop inter-district movements, saying it will adversely affect transporters.

Mr Mutebi said government should have heightened the enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) among bus operators instead of suspending their operations.

“We are taxpayers in this country and government has always engaged us about operational issues. Whereas there is an enemy in Covid-19, we believe government should have at least engaged us because we have been adhering to the SOPs as directed by the Health ministry when the President lifted the first lockdown,” he said.

Asked whether they have made any attempts to engage government about the directive, Mr Mutebi said it is too late but noted that they will keep engaging authorities about their plight.

