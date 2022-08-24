Travellers raise alarm over forced Covid tests

Officials from the Health ministry and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have denied allegations that they are forcing travellers who are fully vaccinated to undergo Covid-19 tests.

The government in April banned the requirement of compulsory Covid-19 testing for fully vaccinated travellers entering or leaving the country.

However, Mr Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo, a journalist, yesterday said he was forced to take a Covid-19 test even when he was fully vaccinated. Each Covid-19 test in a private facility costs Shs150,000.

“On July 26, I flew from Entebbe to Heathrow (United Kingdom) via Doha. While my final destination clearly stated that a negative Covid-19 test or proof of vaccination was not required, Entebbe [International Airport] required that I must have either a negative PCR test done in 72 hours before my flight or a vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health,” Mr Kigongo said.

He said he did the test because none of “these were clearly communicated prior.”

“At Entebbe, one of the health officials was able to log into the Ministry platform (epivac) and access my vaccination certificate. That’s when I was cleared to travel,” he said.

However, Mr Vianney Lugya, the CAA spokesperson, told Daily Monitor that what Mr Kigongo is saying is incorrect.

“Information on our website clearly indicates that fully vaccinated passengers are exempted from the requirement for a PCR test while those who are not fully vaccinated are required to undertake a PCR test (irrespective of the destination’s requirements),” he said.

“The same information was included in an earlier widely circulated press statement from the Ministry of Health. These have been on our website since the requirement was revised. The same was also communicated to all airlines through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM),” he added.

Another affected person, Mr Ben Misagga, tweeted two days ago: “Why do you force travellers going to Dubai to have PCR tests when already vaccinated. Dubai doesn’t even look at these papers. Most countries no longer ask for PCR tests, why push us in that cost?”

Dr Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary at the Health Ministry, denied the allegations, saying: “You do not need PCR. You have your vaccination card; it is no longer a requirement to do PCR test.”

Mr Kigongo on August 8 said he was frustrated because the Ministry of Health online platform that regulates access to vaccination certificates, was down.

“On arrival at the check-in desk, I was told that I must have a vaccination certificate to be able to fly. I logged on to the epivac platform which requires your national ID number and phone number. Unfortunately the platform was down and I unable to access it, I missed my flight and had to book another flight two days later,” Mr Kigongo said.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the spokesperson of the Health ministry, said Mr Kigongo is to blame.