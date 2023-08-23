Travellers stranded as bus strike paralyses transport

A decision by all bus operators to suspend their operations yesterday left hundreds of passengers, seeking to travel upcountry, stranded in different bus terminals.

The suspension by the bus operators under their umbrella body, Uganda Bus Owners Association (Uboa), followed a decision by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) enforcement team that locked out the YY bus terminals and other bus operators, accusing them of non-compliance when it comes to payment of parking user fees.

KCCA is mandated to charge every individual operating a medium omnibus Shs2.4 per year. The operators are also required to pay an annual government licence fee of Shs2.84 million per bus, which comprises of Shs1.5 million for Passenger Service Vehicle, and Shs1.34 million as Advance Income Tax to Uganda Revenue Authority.

However, the Uboa members said this money is too much, compared to their operational costs. On February 23, they petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, requesting her direct intervention to halt this fee.

Mr Robert Mutebi, the Secretary General of Uboa, said they propose a fair Shs1.84 million, which should cover all government taxes for each bus to operate on any route for a year.

Mr Mutebi argued that buses are acquired through loans from various commercial banks with high interest rates that are hard to service, especially in the Covid-19 aftermath.

“When the industry stalled operations for more than six months during the pandemic without any income, the banks still insisted on their monthly loan repayments that we continued to finance,” he said.

In a letter, the disgruntled members decried the overshooting day-to-day costs of operating the buses, which include fuel, spares parts, batteries, routine services, office rent, stationery, workers’ payments, communication expenses, government statutory payments of PSV and Advance Income Tax.

KCCA enforcement officials were yesterday seen barring passengers from buying tickets and boarding buses to different upcountry routes.

The KCCA Public Relations Officer, Mr Simon Kasyate, said the KCCA law warrants them to collect user parking fees from all commuter service vehicles including buses.

“We are carrying out a citywide operation for the collection of park user fees. This fee is a tax levied on small cabs, omnibus taxis, medium taxis such as Coasters and huge buses. According to the law, these commuter public service vehicles are supposed to be paying a tax to the local government where they originate and where they terminate, including in those other places where they traverse, as long as they stop to offload or load passengers,” he said.

Mr Kasyate added: “For a long time, public transport operators have not been paying this tax.”

The KCCA executive director, Ms Dorothy Kisaka, yesterday said these regulations came into force in 2020.

“During Covid-19, it wasn’t enforced. KCCA has engaged the stakeholders, and the taxis have paid. Since buses and taxis are in the same sector, we can’t be seen to implement the law in relation to operators in the same sector selectively. KCCA has engaged these clients to at least make some payment but they have completely refused,” she said.

“We are enforcing a national law. A failure to enforce a clear law attracts an audit query. We need compliance or at least a payment plan. But outright refusal requires a change in the law to exempt one group of public transport operators from paying tax. Two years’ notice and engagements have been done. It’s not a sudden action,” she added.

Mr Gerald Achor, a bus conductor, said: “Our terminal at Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road was stormed by KCCA enforcement when approaching noon and any bus which got inside was tied down until further notice. All buses, which were ready to take upcountry routes were put on hold indefinitely.”