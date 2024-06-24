Travellers warned of strong winds on Lake Victoria

Operators of small aircraft and boats have been told to postpone travels on and above Lake Victoria after strong winds were forecasted this week by weather experts.

The Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) forecast shows that there would be strong winds and strong waves on Lake Victoria this morning that could have disastrous impact to small vessels.

“Warning: Lake Victoria continues to be unsafe today as all four zones develop strong winds and moderate waves. Small crafts and boats beware. All related activities can be postponed till weather condition change,” UNMA statement, issued yesterday, reads in part.

The four zones, including Entebbe and Jinja, are areas that could experience strong winds and waves cover the entire part of Lake Victoria, which Uganda has control of.

The UNMA was on Sunday forecasting moderate winds and waves over Lake Victoria, but by evening, it indicated that winds and waves were becoming stronger.

Many beach lovers and partygoers often travel with their families to Lake Victoria shores in Entebbe, Masaka, Jinja and Kyotera districts to have fun. Often they take boat rides to the nearby islands.

Between June and October, there are strong winds and waves on Lake Victoria that cause boats to capsize, leading to deaths of several people.

At least eight people have drowned on Lake Victoria in the last 14 days due to strong winds and powerful waves.

“Seriously consider postponing your boat trip until the weather and the lake conditions have improved. If you do go to the lake, check that the boat is seaworthy and of standard length (at least 28 feet),” UNMA advisory states.

The authority also urged the law enforcement officers on the landing sites to ensure everyone on a boat is wearing a life jacket and has fastened it securely before setting off for a trip.

“Avoid overloading the boat. Ensure the cargo and passengers are well balanced. Do not take more passengers or cargo than you are authorised to carry. If the boat has an engine, carry plenty of spare fuel. Motor boats use more fuel in rough weather,” the UNMA statement reads.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Patrick Onyango said the Marine Police Unit has been tasked to deploy effectively on the landing sites to ensure boat operators meet the standards and guidelines set by the government.

“Marine Police Unit will sensitise the community during this period. We don’t want the lake communities to overload their vessels since it is one of the causes of accidents on the lakes when there are strong waves,” Mr Onyango said yesterday.

He said they would not allow passengers and boat operators to set off without wearing life jackets.

Mr Onyango said vessels that carry passengers would be required to have a manifest and a copy should be left at the landing site before setting off.

Last year, the Ministry of Works and Transport, and the Police Marine Unit halted night travels for vessels carrying passengers to avoid accidents.

However, the practice still continues.