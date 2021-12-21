Treasurer of savings group commits suicide 

A leader of a village savings group in Lira District has reportedly committed suicide after failing to refund members money that he misappropriated

By  Bill Oketch  &  Charity Akullo

What you need to know:

  • The village savings scheme operates in annual cycles. At the end of every cycle, the accumulated savings plus service charge earnings are shared out among the membership, according to the amount each member has saved. 

The body of Patrick Oming, 37, a treasurer of Neno Abor Village Savings Group in Awiodyek Sub-county, was on  Sunday morning found hanging from a tree about two kilometres from his home in the sub-county.
Since January 2021, 40 members of Neno Abor Village Savings Group had saved Shs10.3 million and the money was to be shared on December 19. 

