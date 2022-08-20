Treat Indians as equal citizens, Tayebwa tells Ugandans

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mr Thomas Tayebwa has urged Ugandans to treat Indians as equal citizens so that they can live a peaceful life in the country.

"As the government, we are trying hard to see that Indians are not treated like second-hand citizens, they should also share the same benefits as Ugandans," he said on Friday during the celebrations to mark 100 years of Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

Pranukh Swami Maharaj, according to Indians, is a rare soul that totally remained absorbed in God and transformed the livelihood of Indians especially women. It is now 100 years since Pramukh Swami Maharaj left an impact on the Indian Community especially by changing the livelihoods and welfare of women.

Mr Tayebwa thanked the Indian community for sharing with Ugandans, noting that it shows how much they value the people in this country.

“Humility is a virtue that should be driving all of us, because in the end the bodies will rot, but the spirit that would have based on humanity will always live on," he said.

He advised people in high positions to live a low life so that they can reach and respect the low people who lead them into the big positions.

Minister for Health, Dr Jane Ruth Acheng described Swami as a leader who served humanity and advised everyone to always serve without choosing who is big or small.

Ajay Singh, the chief mobilizer for the event that is slated to run for 10 days, said that over 2000 people including religious leaders of different denominations are expected at the venue every day.