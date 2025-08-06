Trespassers forced to restore degraded city green spaces

If you have a habit of trespassing in green spaces in the city to save time and reduce distance, reserve some energy to engage in restoration work in the affected area once you are caught by the law enforcers. Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) enforcement officers watch from a distance, those trespassing on the grass, arrest them, and instantly hand them hoes to restore the affected areas.

After a humiliating punishment, the suspects are released. The instant punishment is one of the new methods the city law enforcers are deploying against abusers of green spaces. In an operation dubbed Tokola Error (Don’t make an error), the city enforcement officers are deployed in areas that are prone to abuses, like road medians, roundabouts, and parks, to catch errant people.

In one instance, the acting Director of Health Services in KCCA, Dr Sarah Zalwango, while on a tour of the city street, found a man who had illegally disposed of the peels and the seed of a mango after eating the pulp, and ordered him to pick them and take them to the dustbin. Several pedestrians and boda boda riders have been walking or riding through green spaces, especially in the road islands, destroying the grass and flowers, despite the presence of walkways, crossings, and roads. This leaves bare ground on islands, leading to erosion and washing of the soil onto the tarmac.

Although the instant punishment is not within the law, many victims are not complaining, but often ensure that they disappear from the embarrassing scene as soon as they are set free.The punishment appears to be gaining positive impact to deter others from abusing green spaces, especially in the central business district, and the KCCA is looking forward to using existing laws to punish abusers of green spaces through community service.

Littering the streets

Dr Zalwango and her team have gone further to use the same method against those who litter the streets and those who dump garbage in the channels.

She is seen in another video visiting residential areas and ordering residents in unkempt neighbourhoods to clean them under her watch or face arrest.

Ms Sharifah Buzeki, the executive director of KCCA, said on Monday that their operations against abusers of green spaces are in high gear and they seek community service for the offenders rather than custodial sentences.

For an offender to be required to do community service, he or she must be produced in court, tried, and convicted before being sentenced to such a punishment. The number of offenders sentenced to community service for littering and abusing green spaces in Kampala City since this year started was not available by press time. Ms Buzeki said the operation is part of their plan to increase tree coverage in the city to protect the environment and combat climate change.



