Trial of former Unra officials flops over no-show of witnesses

The trial of two former employees of the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) who are facing charges of causing the government a financial loss of Shs4.8b has failed to take off.

This was after Ms Gloria Inzikuru, a chief State Attorney from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, didn’t have witnesses with her last week when the matter came up for its maiden hearing before the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court in Kampala.

This forced the presiding judge, Michael Elubu, who is also the head of the Anti-Corruption Division, to reschedule the hearing to July 1 and 2. The case involves former Supplies Officer John Mbidde and Gilbert Kibuuka, both former Unra employees.

Previously, Unra had been prosecuting the matter on behalf of the office of the DPP, but after it was reverted to the Ministry of Works and Transport, it lost its prosecutorial rights. According to the charge sheet, the duo is facing the charges alongside two employees of Luna’s Enterprises Limited, who include its general manager, Mr Richard Ssenkungu, and company director, Mr Alex Mukomazi Lutaaya.

Charges against the accused

Under count one of causing financial loss, it’s the prosecution’s case that during October and November, 2019 at Unra central offices stores at Mpigi District, being employed by the said Unra, the suspects irregularly issued goods received notes indicating that Luna’s Enterprise Ltd had made full delivery of Guardrails and related accessories worth Shs11b, whereas not.

The prosecution further claims Mr Mbidde did this knowing that his acts would cause a financial loss to his employer, Unra, to the tune of Shs4.8 b for the extra guardrails and related accessories that were not supplied.

Under count two of also causing financial loss, it’s the prosecution’s case that during October and November 2019 at Unra offices in Kampala, being employed as a roads maintenance engineer, signed on two different goods received notes indicating that Luna’s Enterprises had made full supply of guardrails and related accessories worth Shs1b to Unra, whereas not.

Under count three of also causing financial loss, the prosecution avers that Mr Ssenkungu in November 2019 in Kampala, being employed by Luna’s Enterprises, made requisitions for payment of Shs11b to the company’s account for delivery of guardrails and related accessories, whereas only partial delivery had been made, knowing that his acts would cause a financial loss to Unra worth Shs4.8 b for the guardrails not supplied.

The quartet is also jointly indicted with the offence of conspiracy to defraud, with the prosecution alleging that the quartet, between October 2019 and June 2020, in the districts of Kampala and Mpigi, conspired to defraud Unra of over Shs4.8b.





