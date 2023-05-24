Trial of two notorious boda boda killers deferred

Hearing of a case in which two men are accused of the 2019 gruesome murders of boda boda riders that left a mark on the transport industry has been deferred due to the absence of the trial judge.

John Bosco Mugisha, alias Mukiga and his alleged accomplice Aloysius Tamale, also known as Young Mulo appeared in court Wednesday for hearing of the case, only to be told that all judges, including Alex Ajiji who has been hearing their case, had gone to condole with their colleague, Justice Stephen Mubiru of Commercial Division who lost his wife.

A video grab of CCTV footage captured at Kakeeka Zone, Rubaga Division, in the Kampala District, showing the two suspected robbers making away with Derrick Mulindwa's motorcycle after killing him on June 29, 2019. COURTESY PHOTO

The two men who are said to be members of Kabadia criminal gang in Kampala were arrested following the June 29, 2019 horrific murder of Derrick Muwonge that was captured on CCTV camera at Kakeka in Mengo and sent shock waves through the country.

In the video footage that was widely shared on different social media platforms, one of the killers was seen grabbing Muwonge by the neck and subduing him before his colleague hit his head repeatedly using a claw hammer.

The two and others still at large are also accused of killing another boda boda rider Damiano Sekalala on April 29, 2019 at Luvuma zone Kizungu, Makindye Division.

Prosecution contends that the purpose of the killings was to steal their motorcycles.