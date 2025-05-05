Tributes flow as KCCA clears Rajiv Ruparelia’s cremation

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has granted permission to the family of business magnate Sudhir Ruparelia to proceed with the cremation of his late son, Rajiv Ruparelia, authorities confirmed on May 5.

Ms Minsa Kabanda, the Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, said she had held discussions with family members regarding the matter and confirmed that KCCA had approved the cremation request.

“The family is required to seek permission from KCCA to undertake the procedure,” Ms Kabanda said, adding that the deceased’s body is currently being preserved at the City Mortuary in Mulago.

“We have given them permission to proceed. It is a sad moment not only for the family but also for Uganda as a whole,” she said.

According to the family, Rajiv’s cremation will take place on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at the Hindu Crematorium in Lugogo, Kampala, starting at 2:30pm.

Sources close to the family said the day will begin with a morning procession from the family home in Kololo to the cremation site in Lugogo, Nakawa Division, with family members and mourners in attendance.

Rajiv Ruparelia, 35, died early Saturday morning, May 3 in a car crash in Busabala, Wakiso District. He was reportedly driving to serve as one of the groomsmen at a friend’s wedding when his car struck a barricade at a flyover junction. The car burst into flames, killing him on the spot.

Police say investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the crash. The tragic incident has ignited public outcry over road safety and the responsibilities of contractors at construction sites.

Retired UPDF General Henry Tumukunde, who attended the vigil, called for accountability.

“This particular incident is one of the many cases we need to address. When you are called upon to serve, it is about Ugandans and the kind of care you take for whatever you do,” he said. “It is not only restricted to roads. As far as I’m concerned, those who don’t do their work and cause death should certainly be punished.”

General Tumukunde described Rajiv as “a patriot and a progressive entrepreneur who was greatly contributing to the growth of Uganda’s economy.”

Kampala Central Division Mayor Mr. Salim Uhuru questioned the lack of road signs at construction sites.

“As I speak, the junction at Busega, as you head to Masanafu in Rubaga Division, has no signage even though construction is ongoing. Road users must be protected,” he said.

Senior Presidential Advisor on Creatives, musician Eddy Kenzo, also criticized road contractors.

“I’m not happy with the stone dust on roads without cautions. The dust reduces visibility and causes safety hazards because you can hardly see the person behind you,” Kenzo said. He expressed condolences to the Ruparelia family and praised Rajiv as “hardworking and someone who had a heart for his peers.”

Inspector General of Government, Ms Beti Kamya, said the accident should serve as a wake-up call for road contractors.

“It is a clear message to people constructing roads that their responsibility should not stop at constructing roads but also make space safe. How can we have barricades in the dark without reflectors? This is what everyone is talking about,” she said.

Ms Kabanda also echoed the concerns: “I also condemn it. It is not right to put barriers on the road without signals.” She said it was tragic for the country to lose such a young investor.

Mourners continued to gather at the Ruparelia family residence in Kololo to offer their condolences. Among the dignitaries present were Dr Maggie Kigozi, former Executive Director of the Uganda Investment Authority Prince David Wasajja, Energy and Mineral Development Minister Ruth Nankabirwa and Vice President of the Democratic Party, Mr Mukasa Mbidde.

Mr Mbidde emphasized the broader impact of Rajiv’s death on Uganda’s business future.

“When we lose the young men who have mastered the game of managing the business empire, it threatens the continuity of that empire,” he said, citing the example of the late James Mulwana’s children who now successfully run his enterprises.

