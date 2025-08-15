Tricks Ugandans use to beat State surveillance

The growing sophistication in surveillance and its inescapable threat in tracking private communication has left a section of Ugandans looking over their shoulders. Human rights lawyer, Mr Nicholas Opiyo, says he faces attempts to log into his email and phone conversations regularly.

“I live in fear of being recorded, hacked, or compromised. It is a depressing life. I am thus careful about what I say over phone calls,” Mr Opiyo says.

He says every election cycle presents a spike in cases of repression, and warns that the 2026 General Elections will be particularly tracked by State security agencies given the increased reliance on the digital space and new media for organising and electioneering.

“First, we must all realise that State surveillance is pervasive and sophisticated, even unlawful in most circumstances. It is now an increasing affront to our liberties. No one is safe or immune from it,” he warns.

Mr Opiyo adds: “Secondly, we must unite to push for a transparent and accountable State process. The general excuse of State security is no longer tenable. We must make such processes democratic and subject to review and challenges by those who feel violated.”

His concerns come after a July 2025 report revealed that the State security agencies are constantly prying into the private lives of Ugandans ahead of the 2026 General Elections.

The report, titled: Surveillance/spyware: An impediment to civil society, human rights defenders and journalists in East and Southern Africa, was compiled by the Unwanted Witness between June 2024 and June 2025, but dates back to the 2020 political campaigns.

The report cites surveillance software developed by an Israeli technology firm, reportedly being used particularly by the police and other security services, purportedly “to fight serious crime and terror”, and to extract data from cell phones, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and Apple’s iCloud to track targets.

“Encrypted messaging apps like WhatsApp and Signal are compromised, likely through malware or spyware, disrupting organising efforts and intimidating critical voices,” the report says.

A man using a smartphone recently. Critics say policing online presence is a move to legitimise suppression and repression of alternative voices as the electoral processes heat up. PHOTO/FILE

How to beat surveillance

Mr Moses Mukulu, an information technology (IT) support specialist, says beating State surveillance is much easier for an App compared to a SIM card.

“One only has to totally uninstall the App from the kernel layer, such that it will no longer retrieve data and send it to the spy App. It is very difficult for the SIM card because it is on the side of the service provider (telecom company),” he says.

Mr Brian Emmanuel Odoch, an IT specialist and independent artificial intelligence (AI) consultant, suggests some practical tricks he believes Ugandans can use without breaking any laws or putting their lives at risk.

These include: sticking to secure communication Apps like Signal for private chats, which he says has end-to-end encryption, meaning messages stay between the sender and recipient. Another is WhatsApp, which he says is “okay” for private chats, but he avoids short messaging service (SMS) or regular phone calls for “sensitive communication” because they are easy to intercept.

Mr Odoch also says he steers clear of platforms like Facebook, especially for political discussions.

“Facebook has been blocked before and is probably being watched closely. I’ve instead started using a VPN to mask my online activity because it hides my Internet Protocol (IP) address and encrypts my internet traffic, making it harder for anyone to track what I’m doing online,” he says.

A claim by a group that State House contracted them to hack social media accounts of opponents of President Museveni in the run up to the 2021 elections, has lifted the veil off deepening state espionage against citizens.

Mr Odoch adds: “I’m big on digital hygiene too. I use strong, unique passwords for all my accounts and turn on two-factor authentication, preferably with an App, not SMS. I keep my phone updated to avoid security holes and turn off location services or Wi-Fi when I don’t need them.”

He says he sometimes even switches “to airplane mode during sensitive meet-ups to avoid being tracked through cell towers”.

“Clearing my browser history and using privacy-focused browsers like Brave for sensitive searches is part of my routine now…On social media, I am extra cautious and don’t post anything that could easily identify me, like my location or tagged photos, and I avoid using inflammatory words which new AI surveillance tools might flag,” Mr Odoch cautions.

For Mr Odoch, when it comes to sharing something “risky”, he might use a temporary account with no real details tied to him, but at the same time, keeping it legal under the Computer Misuse Act.

“For my devices, I’ve got a strong PIN and encryption on my phone. I don’t use public charging stations as they can install malware,” he explains.

Mr Odoch adds that he backs up “important stuff” and regularly deletes “sensitive” texts or files. “For really high-stakes stuff, I’m considering a cheap burner phone with a prepaid SIM, though I know SIM registration laws make that tricky,” he says.

Mr Job Kijja, a governance researcher and policy analyst, says at a personal level, he knows he is surrounded by some level of risk and can’t be reckless with his communications, even on the phone, as even “innocent ones” could be misinterpreted or deliberately abused. But he says globally, with advancements in technology, it is extremely difficult to avoid State surveillance.

“It’s definitely worse for governments like ours that sometimes act with impunity, with minimal respect for privacy and even basic rights. Citizens just have two options: at a higher level is to push for more stringent legal frameworks that deter the government from endangering their lives, “he advises.

Mr Kijja warns: “And secondly, to try as much as possible to avoid sharing sensitive information online. For instance, limit the extent to which you share your personal life, about your children, and where you eat from, among others, because one day, it could be abused by opportunists.”

Journalist-turned-lawyer, Mr Gawaya Tegulle, in May, alleged that his phone was tapped by security operatives and warned Ugandans, especially those in the public space, to beware of what they say over the phone because “the government spies are listening”.

He says a senior lawyer in Kampala sent him a tweet on ‘X’, formerly Twitter, by then acting Defence spokesperson, Col Chris Magezi, of a recorded five-minute telephone conversation he had with Dr Patrick Wakida, the recently-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flagbearer for the Kabweri County parliamentary seat.

The audio, he says, was of a “genuine regular call” between the two to his MTN line, about an event in Kibuku, Bugwere, where, in the presence of President Museveni, Dr Wakida had been formally presented to the people as a member of the NRM party.

Mr Tegulle says he has always known that his calls are being tapped by security operatives, who are only waiting for him to make self-incriminating statements and lock him up.

“As a criminal defence attorney, I never say, write, or do anything without analysing each and every possible way those who don’t like me could use it against me in a court of law. It’s in my DNA,” he says.

Under the Computer Misuse Act, a person who, without authorisation, accesses or intercepts or voice records or video records another person without a court order or consent of the recorded party, commits an offence and can, on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding Shs15m or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years or both.

The Uganda Communications Act empowers the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to regulate communication and ensure public safety and compliance.

UCC weighs in on tapping

The UCC Director Corporate Affairs, Mr Fred Okot Otunu, says the alleged call recording of Mr Tegulle should be subjected to verification to confirm if indeed the recording was lawfully done, and by who.

“If the recording was illegally done, through voice-recording apps on Google Play Store, the victim should submit a formal complaint to facilitate proper investigation and appropriate action against the wrongdoers,” he says.

Mr Otunu says under the legal and regulatory framework in Uganda, every person enjoys the right to privacy, including freedom from interference with the person’s home, correspondence, communication, and other property. “This is codified in Article 27 of the Constitution of Uganda”.

He adds: “Under the Uganda Communications Act, all telecom operators are obliged to ensure protection of all communications by ensuring people’s calls and other communications are not unlawfully intercepted or recorded.

“Section 80 of the Uganda Communications Act, Cap 103, clearly makes it criminal for any operator or employee of a communications service provider to unlawfully intercept or disclose any information in relation to communications; however, the right to privacy... is not an absolute right,” he says.

Mr Chris Kaheru, a commissioner at the Uganda Human Rights Commission, says no law in Uganda permits blanket wiretapping of citizens. “The Regulation of Interception of Communications Act, 2010, says surveillance must be authorised by a court warrant, for specific threats, not political opinion.”

Mr Otunu, however, says there are exceptions under which the law allows interception or recording of people’s communications, but this can only happen pursuant to a court order issued by a Judge under Section 4 of the Regulation of Interception of Communications Act, 2010.

“The court order can be issued by a judge upon proof that there are legitimate reasons for one’s communications to be intercepted, and this usually happens if such a person is suspected of having committed a crime.

“The other exception is where the interception or recording of communication is done with the consent of the data subject, or the person whose calls are intercepted or recorded,” he explains.

Lawyer and activist, Mr Andrew Karamagi, advises Ugandans to seek free or paid advice and training because this article will expose how he and many others have beaten State surveillance for long. “How much of our tactics should we share in the name of documentation, dissemination or publishing?”

Phone calls

