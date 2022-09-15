Tropical Bank staff, lawyers charged over Shs2b fraud

Two lawyers and three Topical Bank staff members were yesterday charged with allegedly defrauding the financial institution of Shs2.1b.

The lawyers are Mr Paul Kiggundu, 43, and Mr Kenneth Nsubuga Ssebagayuga, 38.

The bank staff are Ms Hajjara Nansubuga, 32, Ms Faridah Nasiiwa, 37, and Ms Deborah Acen, 33.

Businessman Muzafalu Lukanika Kamoga was the other suspect charged before the Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo, Kampala.

While appearing before the presiding Grade One Magistrate, Ms Joan Aciro, the group denied charges of fraud and causing financial loss to the bank.

Ms Aciro released each of them on a cash bail of Shs10m. Their sureties were each bonded at a non-cash amount of Shs5m.

While applying for bail, their lawyers listed grounds such as having fixed places of abode, the accused being mothers with young children, and being presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The prosecution unsuccessfully opposed the release of the accused persons on bail, arguing that they could interfere with ongoing investigations.

The presiding magistrate rejected the reasons by the State, saying the claim was not backed up by evidence.

Background

The prosecution alleges that the accused persons conspired to defraud Tropical Bank of Shs2.1b which was irregularly paid to the advocates and businessman Muhammed Kambere between July 2021 and August 2022.

It further claimed that the accused persons, especially those working with the bank, on July 22, 2021 and July 26, 2022 at Tropical Bank, Kawempe and Kampala branches, irregularly processed payment of over Shs900m to Imran Advocates and Solicitors for the purchase of land comprised in Bulemezi Lokono without following proper bank procedures and payment processes, knowing that such actions would cause financial loss to the bank.