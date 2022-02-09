Truck driver robbed, murdered in Nakasongola

Police in Nakasongola District are investigating circumstances under which a truck driver was robbed of his vehicle and later gruesomely murdered at Kakooge Zone, Kakooge Town Council in Nakasongola District on Tuesday morning.

The unidentified thugs are believed to have hired the truck driver, one Charles Kalanzi, a resident of Kawanda village in Wakiso District on Tuesday, to transport sawdust using his vehicle Reg No. UBH262B but later turned against him at Kakooge zone, Kakooge Town Council.

The suspects reportedly used a knife to cut the victim’s lower part of the throat, killing him instantly before disappearing with his truck to an unknown destination.

Savana Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Isah Semwogerere, on Tuesday said the incident was reported to Police by the Kakooge Zone LC1 Chairperson Mr John Kyeyune after discovering the lifeless body of the truck driver lying in a pool of blood near abandoned sacks of the sawdust.

“The police at Kakooge police station rushed to the scene and recovered a killer knife. The body was transported to Nakasongola Health Centre IV mortuary for postmortem. The hunt for the suspects and the vehicle is ongoing,” he said.

The robbery of the vehicle and murder of the driver is the second incident in a period of one week registered by the Savana Regional Police following the murder of another truck driver identified as David Ntambi and robbery of his tipper truck Reg. No. UAT840 C at Mabaale village in Luweero Town Council on January 29th 2022 in Luweero District.