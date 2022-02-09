Truck driver robbed, murdered in Nakasongola

The blood stained knife recovered by police at the scene of murder at Kakooge Zone, Kakooge Town Council in Nakasongola District on Tuesday. PHOTO | DAN WANDERA

By  Dan Wandera

  • The unidentified thugs are believed to have hired the truck driver, one Charles Kalanzi, a resident of Kawanda village in Wakiso District on Tuesday,  to transport sawdust using his vehicle Reg No. UBH262B but later turned against him at Kakooge zone, Kakooge Town Council.

Police in Nakasongola District are investigating circumstances under which a truck driver was robbed of his vehicle and later gruesomely murdered at Kakooge Zone, Kakooge Town Council in Nakasongola District on Tuesday morning.

