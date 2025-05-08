Truck drivers call for review of new automated express penalties

Truck drivers under their umbrella body, Truck Drivers Vision, have urged government to review newly introduced road penalties, saying the increased fines and short payment deadlines are pushing many out of business.

Speaking to the media in Kampala yesterday, Mr Isaac Katabazi, vice chairman of the association, said the drivers are dissatisfied with the 72-hour payment window for traffic penalties under the new express system rolled out by the Ministry of Works and Transport.

“The 72-hour deadline is unrealistic for long-distance drivers, especially those crossing borders, who spend several days on the road,” Mr Katabazi said.

He also protested the new fine of Shs600,000 for overspeeding, calling it excessive and unaffordable.

“The fine has tripled from the previous Shs200,000, which was already too high. When compared to similar penalties in East African Community countries, Uganda’s is still the highest,” he said.

He added that the new policy risks wiping out truckers’ earnings, especially for commercial drivers who may spend their entire salaries on fines.

“We are requesting the Ministry of Works to conduct nationwide sensitisation. Most drivers don’t understand how the system works and are stranded,” he said.

Concerns over local levies

Mr Asadu Musisi, president of the association, also raised concerns about local taxes still being imposed on truckers despite President Museveni’s directive exempting public service vehicles (PSVs) from paying them.

“When that directive was issued, only PSVs were considered. Truckers were left out. We raised this with the Private Sector Foundation but have not received any response,” he said.

He cited Gulu and Arua towns as particularly problematic, with truckers paying between Shs50,000 to Shs70,000 at each roadblock, especially on the Gulu highway.

“This practice contradicts Uganda’s commitment to promoting free trade in the East African Community. These fees are not charged in neighbouring countries,” Mr Musisi said.

Government response

Ms Susan Kataike, spokesperson for the Ministry of Works and Transport, acknowledged the concerns and said sensitisation sessions are already planned.

“We’ve scheduled a first phase of engagement. Since the truck drivers applied, they’ll be included in the second phase,” she said.

Ms Kataike added that although truckers initially requested information to be sent via voice notes, the ministry found it ineffective. Attempts to organise Zoom meetings also failed due to accessibility concerns.

“We are working on a practical plan. As government, it’s in our interest to educate the public on new policies, and we appreciate the drivers for reaching out,” she said.

Express Penalties

Offences Fines 1. Driving uninsured vehicle Shs40,000 2. Driving a car with obscure registration numbers Shs40,000 3. Driving without a valid driving permit Shs100,000 4. Permitting driving without a valid driving permit. Shs100,000 5. Using a goods vehicle on a road in a manner with makes it a danger to other road users. Shs200,000 6. Using a motor vehicle for the carriage of passengers Or goods for hire or reward when it is not licensed to do so. Shs100,000 7. Using a vehicle operator’s license in breach of the license issued. Shs200,000 8. Using a motor vehicle which is not in good condition on a road. Shs60,000 9. Driving with blood alcohol concentration above Prescribed limit. Shs200,000 10. Driving under the influence of drugs. Shs200,000 Careless or inconsiderate use of motor vehicle Shs100,000 11. Failure to comply with the prescribed speed Shs200,000(in excess of one kilometre per hour to 30km/h) Shs600,000 (in excess of over 30km/hr). 12. Failure to give right of way to authorized emergency vehicles or driving on shoulders. Shs100,000 13. Failure to stop at a railway level crossing. Shs40,000 14. Riding in a dangerous position. Shs60,000 15. Carrying more than one person in addition to the driver, on a motorcycle. Carrying a person on seat not securely fixed to a motorcycle. Shs100,000 16. Carrying of passengers on a motor vehicle, trailer or engineering plant in such numbers or in such a position as to be likely to interfere with safe driving. Shs100,000 17. Driving a motor vehicle without a copy of the registration book in respect of the vehicle. Shs40,000 18. Carrying of passengers on a motor vehicle, trailer or engineering plant, obstructing a road or waiting, or being left or parked or being loaded or unloaded in a road. Shs100,000 19. Vehicles obstructing the road or waiting, or being left or parked or being loaded or unloaded in a road. Shs100,000 20. Riding a motorcycle without a valid driving permit. Shs100,000 21. Riding a motorcycle without wearing a crash helmet on the head. Shs40,000 22. Failure to comply with safety measures. Shs40,000 23. Failure to use child restraints. Shs40,000 24. Driver in a vehicle not wearing a safety belt Shs40,000 25. Passenger in a vehicle not wearing a safety belt Shs20,000 26. Using a hand held mobile telephone while driving a motor vehicle Shs100,000 27. Use of motor vehicle without reflectors and/or warning signs Shs100,000 28. Use of motor vehicle without an approved registration or dealers plates. Shs100,000 29. Tampering or interfering with the functioning of anelectronic device installed in a motor vehicle. Shs100,000 30. Driving a motor vehicle where registration plates are not affixed in accordance with the regulations Shs100,000 31. Driving a vehicle where a figure, letter, design or Ornamentation has been included on a registration Plate other than those authorised by regulations. Shs100,000 32. Defacing, mutilating, obliterating or altering a Registration plate affixed on a motor vehicle or exhibiting any colourable imitation of any registration plate. Shs100,000 33. Driving a transit or temporary imported motor Vehicle in Uganda that is not installed with readable sticker prescribed by the chief licensing officer Shs100,000 34. Removing or tampering with a registration plate from the motor vehicle without notification to the chief licensing officer. Shs100,000 35. Failure to update and validate the registration of a motor vehicle with the registration plates issued under the regulations.





