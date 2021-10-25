Truck drivers to take mandatory Covid vaccines at Elegu border

Traffic at Elegu border as truck drivers resumed transportation of goods to South Sudan recently. PHOTO/POLYCAP KALOKWERA

By  Polycap Kalokwera

What you need to know:

  • When Covid-19 hit in March last year, Elegu was the epicentre of the virus and at least 10 truck drivers would be reported to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Long-distance truck drivers travelling to and from South Sudan will be subjected to Covid-19 jabs at Elegu border in Amuru District.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.