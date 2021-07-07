Truck drivers warned against prostitutes, transporting passengers

By Stephen Otage More by this Author

The Uganda Professional Drivers’ Network (UPDN) has warned cross-border truck drivers and long distance motorists to stop carrying passengers to avoid transmission of Covid-19 as it was during the first coronavirus wave.

Addressing journalists after a sensitization workshop for truck drivers on July 4, the UPDN Executive Director, Ndugu Omongo, said a 2020-ministry of health report revealed that truck drivers who tested positive for Covid-19 at Elegu border post were being infected by passengers and prostitutes they interacted with along the way.

“Police would force passengers into cabins of drivers causing infections among drivers using Elegu border. The challenge we have with drivers is making them believe that Covid-19 exists since there are low infections among them as well as the sex workers and passengers they keep carrying in the cabin,” he said.

Mr Biron Kinene, the chairman regional Lorries and Truck Drivers Association, warned the drivers that unlike last year where government treated them, they would have to pay heavily for medical aid in 2021.

“Drivers should ensure that their vehicles are in proper mechanical conditions to avoid temptations of getting assistance because it is such people who come with the virus,” he said.

Mr Kinene also said he was aware that the drivers are ‘‘regularly dared by the public to offer transport at a slight fare but that money will bring them Covid-19 which will infect their families.’’

Advertisement

Deo Kahigwa Byaruhanga the officer in charge of training at the Graben Logistics academy who also organized the sensitization workshop online urged drivers to test for the virus.

“As we tried to minimize numbers in the first wave, we were all focused on testing but forgot sensitization and behavior change. This time we are saying in our industry we are testing drivers and giving information,” he said.

sotage@ug.nationmedia.com