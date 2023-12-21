Truck knocks dead roadside fuel vendor in Kamuli

Police in Kamuli are investigating an accident in which the driver of a truck loaded with Crown Beverages Limited products lost control and knocked dead a roadside fuel vendor identified as Patrick Sizomu, 45.

Busoga North Police Spokesperson, Michael Kasadha, says the crash happened at Kiyunga Village along the Kamuli-Jinja Highway at around 2pm on Wednesday.

Police preliminary investigations suggest that driver of the truck registration number UBN 326B, tried to avoid colliding with an oncoming boda boda, but lost control and veered off the road.

“We are investigating a fatal accident in which a Pepsi truck loaded with crates of soda and mineral water lost control as it tried to save a boda boda and dragged a roadside fuel vendor for about 50 metres, leaving him dead on the spot,” Mr Kasadha said.

According to Mr Kasadha, the officer in-charge of traffic in Kamuli District and team visited the scene and towed the killer truck to Central Police Station pending inspection.