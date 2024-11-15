Trucks stranded at Uganda-Kenya borders over internet breakdown

A network breakdown at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has brought cross-border trade to a standstill, leaving hundreds of trucks loaded with exports stuck at the Busia, Malaba, and Lwakhakha borders.

The disruption, which began two weeks ago, has affected both exports and imports, causing massive congestion and economic losses.

At the Busia border, trucks stretch nearly five kilometres along the Busia-Jinja Highway, with many more parked in nearby yards. The situation is worse at Malaba, where the queue averages seven kilometres along the Malaba-Bugiri highway.

"For two days now, there has been slow truck movement, especially those loaded with exports and empty trucks with foreign registration number plates," said Charles Basumba, Regional Manager of Customs Eastern region. "We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

Godson Tumwesigye, Assistant Commissioner Customs Department, explained that the unstable network in Kenya has prevented exporters from paying taxes and foreign-registered trucks from paying road user fees.

"The disruptions have mainly affected Malaba and Busia borders, which are key import and export routes to Kenya and other regional states," Tumwesigye said. "We're urging the KRA to expedite the resolution process to minimize losses."

The affected countries include Uganda, DR Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, and South Sudan, which rely heavily on the Kenya route for trade. Malaba and Busia border entry points are among the busiest, with Malaba recording 750-1000 trucks and Busia recording 500-750 trucks daily.

Clearing agent Austine Otieno Opondo lamented, "The disruptions are causing huge traffic jams and delays. Yesterday, all parking yards were filled to capacity. We're losing business and incurring extra costs."

Transporter Simon Echeru said, "This is a period where we're supposed to make money, but the network breakdown is holding us back. My empty trucks, which were supposed to load goods in Kenya, are stuck because they don't bear Kenyan registration."

Truck driver Musa Sabwe, stuck at the Busia border for over 24 hours, expressed frustration, "I'm incurring more expenses than I budgeted for. I arrived at the Busia border on Wednesday en route to Eldoret to load fuel, but I'm still here."

Residents are also feeling the impact, with Kasimu Namudya saying, "The jam has interfered with businesses, and the narrow roads are making it hard for other road users to access the town."

Busia Municipality Deputy Mayor Suzan Wandera warned, "The stranded trucks are becoming a menace, with drivers resorting to open defecation, which may lead to diseases like cholera. We need urgent action to address this issue."

Wandera urged the government to tarmac more roads to accommodate the high volume of trucks. "This will ease congestion and reduce the risk of accidents," she said.

As the situation persists, concerns grow about the economic impact and potential health risks. The Uganda Revenue Authority and KRA are working together to resolve the issue.