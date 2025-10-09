Trust, facts will distinguish you, media players advised

As the 2026 General Election draws closer, media practitioners have been urged to be more innovative and responsible in their use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) if they are to earn public trust and effectively guide their audiences. Media managers and academics observed that social media platforms such as TikTok, WhatsApp, and X (formerly Twitter) are increasingly becoming the go-to sources for news and entertainment, even though they often serve as breeding grounds for misinformation.

This call dominated discussions at the 25th Annual Media Convention held yesterday at Makerere University under the theme “Responsible Media Reporting and Communication During Elections.” Ms Rachael Akidi, the founder and senior strategic advisor of Reebo Consults, who presented the keynote address, said the rise of digital and social media platforms has greatly diminished the dominance of traditional media.

She called on journalists to embrace innovation while maintaining ethical standards in the use of AI. “Trust is what sets us apart from influencers, bloggers, propagandists, and content creators,” Ms Akidi said. “We have a role in helping audiences understand information and make informed choices.” She added that much of the content produced by unverified individuals is unfiltered “noise,” often amplified through AI to distract audiences from the truth. Addressing the issue of media houses being restricted from covering certain campaign trails, Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the spokesperson for the Electoral Commission, reminded journalists that all media outlets must adhere to election laws and regulations or risk being denied access.

“Elections are about choices, opinions, and manifestos that guide citizens in selecting their preferred candidates,” he said. “An election can make or break a journalist. Some media houses show bias by supporting one party while reporting negatively on another, and they end up being chased from campaign trails. That should be a point of reflection.” Dr Aisha Nakiwala Sembatya, the head of the Department of Journalism and Communication at Makerere University, said this year’s convention theme aligns perfectly with the upcoming general election.

“This year’s theme resonates with the need to shape standards and values that guide responsible journalism, especially as we head toward the 2026 elections, which are central to the democratic process,” she said.

Mr Allan Chekwech, the managing editor of Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U), encouraged young journalists to use technology to remain competitive in the evolving media landscape, but remain factual and constantly seek knowledge to add value to journalism. “At NMG, we are introducing AI policies in our newsrooms, and we have conducted training sessions across the country to prepare our teams for the upcoming 2026 elections using the mobile-first journalism approach,” he said. During the convention, NMG-U also presented the Terebe-Mudini Award for the best journalism student, which went to Ms Elizabeth Turi. Mr Chekwech, who presented the award, said the NMG-U puts excellence at the heart of its operations across departments and was happy to award the best journalism student from the January 2025 graduation.

In her remarks, Ms Turi reflected on the hard work and encouragement from her department that drove her to excel. “When I attended such events [past media conventions], I was inspired to come up [platform] here and get an award. Today, I am up here. “I might not have graduated with a first-class degree, but I got the award. I thank my parents and lecturers for their support,” she said.

The Terebe-Mudini Award, sponsored by the Daily Monitor, honours the overall best journalism and communication student. It commemorates former editors Richard Terebe and Rashid Mudini, who died in a motor rally accident in Karamoja in 1998.



