Tshisekedi extends Uganda-Congo joint fight against ADF

The President of the DR Congo, Mr Felix Tshisekedi, has approved the extension of the Uganda-Congo joint fight dubbed Operation Shujaa against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in the east of his country.

President Tshisekedi communicated his approval during a meeting with the Ugandan Ambassador to DR Congo, Mr Farid Kaliisa, Uganda Peoples Defence Forces commander of Land Forces, Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga, and Congolese top military commanders led by the Chief of Staff of the Congolese army (FARDC), Gen Christian Tshiwewe, at his office in Kinshasa, DR Congo, on Saturday.

“During this meeting, the President of the Republic gave clear directives aimed at intensifying military cooperation between the DRC and Uganda to eradicate insecurity in Ituri. This approach is part of joint operations against the ADF, aimed at restoring peace and security in the region,” a statement the FARDC reads in part.

In December 2021, the UPDF carried out air and artillery strikes on suspected bases of ADF in eastern DR Congo. Uganda and DR Congo agreed to carry out joint attacks on ADF rebels in the country.

Uganda accuses the rebel group of carrying out terror attacks in bombings in Kampala City and in a bus on Kampala-Masaka Road that left six people dead and tens injured. The rebel group is also accused of killing 200 people in several terror attacks between July 2001 and now.

Members of the ADF were defeated in Western Uganda and they later ran to Eastern DR Congo where they have been operating since 2007.

Lt Gen Kayanja travelled to Kinshasa with the commander of Mountain Brigade, Maj Gen Richard Otto, the Deputy Director of Defence Intelligence and Security, Brig Gen Abdul Rugumayo, and met their Congolese counterparts to review the progress of Operation Shujaa.

Thereafter, the Congolese Defence minister, Mr Guy Kabombo, briefed President Tshisekedi about the military operation against ADF. President Tshisekedi approved the extension of the joint operation.

According to security sources, the meeting between President Tshisekedi and the Uganda military is a positive step in strengthening ties between the two countries.

“The two militaries are planning to work together to train soldiers that will sustain the operations in the region,” a source said.

When we contacted the Director of Defence Public Information in Uganda, Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, yesterday, he welcomed the news of strengthening military ties between the two countries, but couldn’t comment on the details of the meeting, saying he hadn’t yet been briefed by the team that travelled to DR Congo.