Tugende Mu Kikadde: Where nostalgia meets modernity

It is said old is gold, and music precisely does it in a special way because it evokes nostalgic memories of moments in time in our past. But lately, old music seems to transcend beyond age segments as young folks are seen capturing videos of themselves joyfully and playfully dancing on TikTok to songs that were released during their parents’ and grandparents’ heyday.

In Uganda, old-timers and pretty much other music lovers flock to Tugende Mu Kikadde where artists from yesteryear headline concerts to perform and reconnect with fans and those eager to turn back the hands of time.

Tugende Mu Kikadde offers fans a nostalgic experience while also introducing younger audiences to the music that defined earlier eras.

The target audience for the idea was suited for the middle-aged but, surprisingly, it has attracted young people who appreciate old music perhaps for its hooking elements of composition, lyrical conveyance, arrangement and stage engagement by the artistes.

Diverse audience

The brain behind the concept is, you’ve guessed right, not middle-aged but rather a young creative entrepreneur.

Patrick Kalungi is passionate about reviving the golden era of Ugandan music, so he has dedicated himself to creating an unforgettable experience that brings together legendary artistes and timeless hits. His mission is to bridge generations through music, offering fans both young and old, a chance to relive and appreciate the classics that have shaped our culture.

Through Tugende Mu Kikadde, Kalungi strives to honour the icons of the past while fostering a renewed appreciation for the art of storytelling through music. He explains that the inspiration behind Tugende Mu Kikadde is rooted in a deep appreciation for Uganda's musical history and a desire to reconnect audiences with the timeless classics that have shaped the nation’s cultural identity.

“Recognising that many of the legendary artistes and songs from the past are fading from mainstream recognition, Tugende Mu Kikadde was conceived as a platform to revive and celebrate this rich legacy. The event aims to honour the pioneers of Ugandan music, ensuring their contributions are remembered and cherished by both current and future generations,” Kalungi told Sunday Monitor.

The name, Tugende Mu Kikadde, is inspired by the Luganda phrase, which translates to "Let's go back to the oldies.” It reflects the core mission of the event—to take audiences on a journey back in time to experience and celebrate the music of the past.

Kalungi reveals that during the idealisation process of the concept the name ‘The Big Boyz Concert’ was strongly considered until a friend urged him to make it more inclusive. To reach such a diverse market segment, Kalungi has had a more strategic and multi-faceted marketing approach.

“For starters, we sell our event as a family-friendly experience with many tactics offering family packages or discounts. Those who attended the previous one can witness the ‘FatherMother Edition 2023’.

This strategy emotionally resonates and connects with the audience easily. Leverage popular TV & Radio stations like any other campaigns mostly with classic hits and talk shows, social media targeting the younger generation, etc.,” he revealed.

First anniversary

The reaction of the audience to the delivery of the music show concept has been overwhelmingly positive, with audiences praising it for its cultural significance, high-quality performances, and ability to evoke powerful emotions and memories. Reflecting on the first edition of Tugende Mu Kikadde brings back a wave of powerful memories and experiences that have left a lasting impact on the organiser. The first edition was filled with a sense of anticipation.

There was excitement in the air as the organisers and attendees were eager to see how this new concept would unfold. The idea of bringing together legendary artistes to perform their classic hits created a buzz that was palpable from the very start; big numbers and electrifying performances.

“I still see a full house at Serena Victoria Hall singing along, and cheering. I remember my self-shedding tears seeing this success. The event brought together multiple generations, creating a unique sense of community. It was heartwarming to see younger people attending with their parents or grandparents, all united by their love for classic Ugandan music,” Kalungi recalls toasting to Tugende Mu Kikadde’s first anniversary.

Bittersweet

After the successful event that had talkability around town for a week, Kalungi left Kampala Serena Hotel, the venue for the first edition of Tugende Mu Kikadde, with only Shs5,000 in his pockets and debts amounting to Shs8m. This did not stop Kalungi from announcing new dates for the concert the following year.

A week after the event, the media gave all recognition to other masterminds of the industry because Kalungi was not known to them and they didn’t do professional due diligence to find out who it was.

Nonetheless, he was glad for the significant and positive impact on the artistes who had graced the Tugende Mu Kikadde stage. They are grateful for the renewed popularity, especially those whose peak years were decades ago hence experiencing a spike in demand for live performances.

“In 2019, Madoxx David Semanda Sematimba was headlining our performances, but amid the promotions of the event people could share stories about the artiste on the poster how powerful he was, how he was once invited from Sweden to come and perform for the Kabaka with a full band of white sound engineers but allegedly and seemingly forgotten until Tugende Mu Kikadde revived his performance,” Kalungi told the Monitor.

Reviving careers

In 2022, the organisers of the music show convinced Romeo Akiiki, of former Kads Band to perform at the event. After 16 years of not appearing on any musical stage, his performance was powerful as fans sang along to his popular songs like No Parking.

After the show, he was booked to perform at Ekyooto Ha Mpango and Kwegonza events. Other artistes who have graced Tugende Mu Kikadde include Ngoni, Sweet Kid, Chance Nalubega, Kabuye Sembogga, Abdu Mulaasi and Sophie Nantongo, who is currently in Los Angeles for a music show and is slated to hold a sole concert next May.

Some of the yesteryear music stars have performed at popular events like Roast & Rhythm, proof of the powerful platform Kalungi’s music idea has had in reigniting their careers.

The financial rewards from performing at Tugende Mu Kikadde have been significant too for many artistes. The music shows have crossed beyond Kampala and have been staged in Masaka, Mbarara and in the diaspora.

Kalungi’s wish list includes producing documentary series that tell the stories of the artistes who have performed at Tugende Mu Kikadde, their impact on Ugandan music, and the cultural significance of their work, of course not forgetting our deceased icons likes of Evergreen Elly Shamba Wamala, Philly Bongole Lutaaya and Prince Job Paul Kafeero, The Golden Boy of Africa.