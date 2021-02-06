Tukamushaba  was  picked up  from home

By Our Reporter More by this Author

In South-western Uganda, Ms Jolly Jackline Tukamushaba, 45, a resident of Kigara B Village in Kamwezi Sub-county, Rukiga District, was on January 10 picked up from her home at around 6.30pm by men driving a double Cabin pickup truck that took her to an unknown destination.

According to her daughter, Ms Patricia Ashaba, the mother had campaign posters of Mr Kyagulanyi inside their house and has been working as finance and administration officer at a local non-governmental organisation.

“It was at around 6.30pm when a pickup double cabin truck parked in our compound. I thought that they were our visitors, shortly my mother asked me to bring her clothes that were on the drying wire in the compound.”

“ Then the men in plain clothes took her to their car and drove off without telling us what the matter was. After they had left we checked in our sitting room and found that all the campaign posters of Mr Kyagulanyi had been taken alongside her. At around 7.30pm, together with my relatives, we went to report the matter to Kamwezi Police Post. The officers told us to report to Rukiga District headquarters.

The following day, Ashaba says they went to Rukiga District police headquarters where one officer promised that they would investigate the matter.

“… but up to now we have not heard from our mother. All her mobile phones were switched off and we are worried about her life. The fact that my mother has been the only breadwinner for the family, I appeal to the government to release her,” Ms Ashaba says

The UPDF 2nd Division spokesperson, Maj Charles Kabona, says he is not aware of the incident and advised the relatives to continue working with the police to deeply investigate the matter. “I am not aware of that incident. The family members should keep in touch with the police force to investigate the matter,” Maj Kabona says.