Tumukunde pledges to return Maruzi Ranch to Apac locals

Apac. Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde has pledged to restore ownership of Maruzi Ranch to locals of Apac District once elected president.

The former security minister, who is running for the country’s top office as an independent candidate, made the promise while on his campaign trail in Apac District on Friday.

Lt Gen Tumukunde started the day by visiting former president Apollo Milton Obote’s village in Akokoro Sub-county.

Maruzi Ranch covers Ibuje and Akokoro sub-counties and has been at the centre of conflict between the locals and the government.

The ranch measures 56 square miles of land and was last year given away to a private investor, Hill Side Agricultural Investment Limited, for palm oil production.

“People of Apac should take charge of Maruzi Ranch, the NRM government wants to take charge of it. The ranch belongs to the people of Apac District and should benefit the community of Apac,” Lt Gen Tumukunde said while addressing voters at a stopover in Apac Municipality.

While addressing supporters in Kwania and Apac districts, the retired military officer also pledged to address the problem of bad roads, which has become a long standing challenge in the entire Lango Sub-region.

There are nine districts that make up Lango Sub-region, including Apac, Kwania, Amolatar, Lira, Dokolo, Alebtong, Otuke, Kole and Oyam.

“I have seen the problem of roads in Apac District and once I become the president, I am going to solve this problems,” Lt Gen Tumukunde added.

He also asked the people of Apac to vote him since his father was a supporter of Obote.

“My father voted for Obote in 1980 and they were friends, so you support me and you will own me as your president,” he said.

Mr Isaac Odongo, a resident of Dul-Owelo cell, Central Ward, Akere Division in Apac Municipality, said the next president should consider the issue of bad roads.

“The NRM government has been telling lies to us in the last 34 years, they have done nothing on this road, so we are expecting the next president to prioritise this road,” he said referring to Apac-Lira road.

President Museveni last month launched the construction of the Lira-Apac road but no work has kicked off yet.

Mr Denis Ebong, a boda boda rider in Apac Municipality, said the next government should consider creating a good environment for farmers and looking for better market for their produce.

“I decided to run away from farming and join boda boda business because there is no market for agricultural produce here,” he said.

