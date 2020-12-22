Tumukunde remarks spark rage of Luweero residents

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

LUWEERO- Presidential candidate Henry Tumukunde has blamed the National Resistance Movement (NRM) top leadership for failing to develop the greater Luweero Triangle area that bore the brunt of the five-year liberation struggle that brought President Museveni to power in 1986.

But he faced torrid questions from the residents who told him that he has been part of the NRM and former Bush War leaders who abandoned Luweero for 35 years.



Lt Gen Tumukunde was campaigning at Balikyewunya roadside market in Luweero District on Saturday.

The former Security minister and a retired military officer declined to take responsibility for the poor infrastructure in Luweero.

“It is unfortunate that after more than 30 years the greater Luweero areas have nothing to show in terms of infrastructure projects, a condition that must be reversed by a new government after the 2021 General Election.

Luweero needs industries owned by government and the few industries currently owned by private individuals.

‘‘Our mothers should not be vending food on the roadsides yet government has the capacity to build standard market facilities. The standard markets to accommodate the mothers and the youth will be my priority if elected as President of Uganda,” he said.

Gen Tumukunde said at the time of the Bush War, Luweero had agriculture enterprises but the projects collapsed and have never been revived.

“There is nothing to be proud of in this area when the residents that sacrificed the little that they owned at that time has never been restored. We need a deliberate strategy targeting the people of Luweero. I have passed through the areas of Luweero, Nakaseke and Nakasongola and feel a conviction that these areas that hosted the liberators need a special intervention,” Gen Tumukunde told Daily Monitor.

Mr Abdul Karim Ssemanda, one of the residents at Balikyewunya roadside market on the Kampala-Gulu highway in Luweero District challenged Gen Tumukunde to clarify on the motive why NRM former Bush War leaders keep coming back.

“You people abandoned us and you are coming back with promises after more than 30 years. You want us to believe your promises yet you people have failed to remember our contribution to the struggle. We are not happy that you are making the same promises that you people have failed to deliver in the last 30 years,” he said.

Mr Edward Muyimbwa, another resident of Balikyewunya, asked Gen Tumukunde to deliver the local people’s discontent to other leaders of the liberation struggle which was launched in Luweero on February 6, 1981.

“The liberation war veterans and their families are not happy about the empty promises. You need to do something about Luweero. We represent the many residents that share the same discontent,” Mr Muyimbwa said.

Gen Tumukunde did not respond to the questions. He promised to give a response at an arranged rally in Semuto Sub-county in Nakaseke District. However, he was unable to give the response because he reached the venue past the stipulated campaign deadline of 6pm.

Ms Elizabeth Namande, a resident of Migyeera Town Council in Nakasongola District, said most presidential candidates who have visited Nakasongola for campaigns have no specific plan to uplift the local population who are squatters on land.

“Land evictions are the order of the day in Nakasongola.

We have very few residents that have land titles for the land they occupy. Help us to amplify this problem because the presidential candidates have had no time to listen to our problems,” Ms Namande said in an interview on Saturday.

