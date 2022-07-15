Tumusiime: Who is the new  chief judge of Industrial Court? 

President Museveni has appointed Justice Lillian Tumusiime Mugisha as the new chief judge of the Industrial Court.

Justice Tumusiime now replaces outgoing Chief Judge Asaph Ruhinda Ntengye, who left the service after clocking the mandatory retirement age of 65 earlier this year.

She has for the previous eight years been deputising Justice Ntengye.

The Industrial Court mainly deals with labour disputes.

The court was established under Section 7 of the Labour Disputes (Arbitration and Settlement) Act, 2006 to settle unresolved disputes between employers and trade unions over terms and conditions of employment. It had at one time been in a limbo for more than 10 years but it was later revived.

When contacted last evening on how she feels about her new appointment, Justice Tumusiime said: “I can’t make a comment now until I am vetted and approved by Parliament.”

It was not clear by press time when Parliament’s Appointments Committee will sit and vet the new judges.

Justice Tumusiime will be deputised by Mr Wabwire Musaana.

Little is known about the new deputy head as he is coming from private practice.



Profile of Chief Judge Lillian Tumusiime

Born on April 25, 1969, the 53-year-old judge was at the time of her appointment the deputy head of the same Industrial Court, where she had been for the last eight years.

Prior to becoming a judge, Ms Tumusiime was the Director of Legal Services at the Directorate for Ethics and Integrity in the Office of the President.

She went to Lake Victoria Primary School in Entebbe before joining Trinity College Nabbingo for the rest of her secondary education.

Ms Tumusiime, who hails from Kisoro District, then joined Makerere University and pursued a Bachelor of Laws before joining the Law Development Centre (LDC) for her post graduate diploma in legal practice, which she completed in 1994.

The mother of five began her legal career in 1995 when she joined FIDA as a legal officer.