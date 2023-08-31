Tumwebaze tasks farmers to ensure grains are of good quality 

The Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Mr Frank Tumwebaze, has urged grain farmers to ensure that their crops, especially maize, are of good quality.

Mr Tumwebaze said this will ensure that the crops are not rejected on the international market.

“Uganda farmers ought to use organic mineral fertilisers to not only increase production but also ensure quality grain that will be accepted on the world market,” Mr Tumwebaze said during a visit to the Grainpulse Limited factory in Mukono District on Tuesday

This follows several countries including Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania, banning Ugandan agricultural products for reportedly being of poor quality.

Kenya, in particular, said maize from Uganda has aflatoxins, which are toxins produced by certain fungi.

Ms Alta Theran, the chief executive officer of Grainpulse Limited, said aflatoxin contamination is one of the main reasons the regional and foreign markets, including East African countries, reject Ugandan grain.

She, however, added that Ugandan authorities believe her neighbours are using the aflatoxin excuse to stifle the country’s exports.

Mr Tumwebaze also called for the increased sensitisation of farmers and traders about the importance of hygiene as food handlers.

He said the price of agricultural inputs such as seeds and fertilisers will reduce as long as the government supports local investors.

“We will be able to bring down the costs if the government deliberately works with such investors to reduce their investment and operating costs,” he added.

The minister said the government will continue supporting the farmers.