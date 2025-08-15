Turbulent skies: Experts gather for aviation weather awareness workshop

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has partnered with the Department of Meteorological Services under the Ministry of Water and Environment to host a crucial Aviation Weather Awareness Workshop.

The two-day event, taking place at the Imperial Golf View Hotel in Entebbe from August 14-15, 2025, brings together experts from various fields to discuss the importance of weather awareness in aviation.

According to Mr. Fred K. Bamwesigye, Director General of UCAA, accurate and timely weather information is vital to flight safety, operational efficiency, and planning.

"Aviation is, by its very nature, highly dependent on accurate, timely, and reliable meteorological information," he emphasized. "From take-off to landing, weather conditions influence every decision in the cockpit, air traffic control, and airport operations."

The Director General noted that accidents and delays linked to weather remain a global concern in aviation safety, highlighting the importance of reliable forecasting tools and clear communication channels. "Severe storms, low visibility, and wind shear can all disrupt schedules and compromise safety," he said.

Mr. Bamwesigye expressed optimism that the workshop would foster coordination and collaboration between meteorological experts and aviation professionals, increase awareness and knowledge about aviation weather, build consensus on aviation weather mandates, and enhance operational efficiency and safety in the aviation industry.

Dr. Bob Alex Ogwang, Commissioner of Meteorological Services, emphasized the importance of accurate and timely weather information in aviation decision-making processes. "Weather is one of the most critical factors influencing aviation safety, regularity, and efficiency," he said. "Our role as meteorologists is not just to predict these phenomena, but to ensure that the information we provide is precise, actionable, and seamlessly integrated into aviation decision-making processes."

Mr. Paul Kalemba, Manager of Safety Management Systems at UCAA, highlighted the critical role of meteorology in aviation safety, citing the example of lake flies and low clouds affecting visibility and decision-making for pilots. "Aviation and weather are inseparable, and without accurate weather information, the margin of error in aviation is reduced to almost zero," he said.

The workshop aims to enhance collaboration and coordination between meteorologists and aviation professionals, ultimately improving safety and efficiency in the aviation industry.