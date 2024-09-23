Hello

Turyagyenda appointed new Ministry of Education PS

Dr Kedrace Turyagyenda 

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • Ms Museveni announced Turyagyenda’s appointment through her X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The First Lady, Ms Janet Museveni who serves as the Minister for Education and Sports, has announced the appointment of Dr Kedrace Turyagyenda as the new Permanent Secretary (PS) for her Ministry.
Dr Turyagyenda replaces Ms Ketty Lamaro, whose term of office ended recently but was not renewed by President Museveni.


READ:Ssali, Lamaro dropped as Museveni reshuffles permanent secretaries

Ms Museveni announced Turyagyenda’s appointment through her X (formerly Twitter) handle.
“In welcoming her, I expressed confidence in the ministry's ability to provide a secure and supportive learning environment for our students, despite challenges posed by the Red-Eye outbreak and recent cases of monkeypox,” Ms Museveni posted.

Who is she?

Dr Turyagyenda who has a distinguished background in education and administration, steps into the new role at critical time when the ministry is grappling with several challenges in the education sector amidst planed reforms.

Dr Turyagyenda is a member of the Education Policy Review Commission. She has served as the Director of Education Standards in the Ministry of Education and Sports. Prior to that, she served as the Commissioner for Secondary Education Standards in the same ministry. She is a member of several governance bodies of education institutions. She has published a number of education research, and presented a number of papers in international conferences.

She holds a Doctorate in Education Management from Nkumba University Uganda; a Master of Science Degree from Leicester University in UK; a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Diploma in Education from Makerere University, Uganda.


 

