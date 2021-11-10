TV show to ease science learning for children

The United States of America (US) Ambassador to Uganda, Ms Natalie Brown has said the Next Generation (N*Gen) children’s TV show which will air on NTV Uganda will simplify science learning for pupils.

“The show is designed to foster a culture of curiosity, discovery, critical thinking while promoting girl-empowerment and providing young people with accurate information about health, science and environmental issues that affect their daily lives,” she said.

Ms Brown remarked on Tuesday at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) in Entebbe while launching the second season of N*Gen, a pan African stem based children television show.

“Our collaboration with N*Gen has made it possible to share the story of our incredible collective work with audiences of all ages across Africa and elsewhere in the world to offer ongoing learning opportunities for children whose education has been impacted by Covid-19,” Ms Brown said.

The second season of the Tv show will premiere on Saturday at 8:30am focusing on viruses and vaccines with subsequent episodes airing every Saturday.

“NTV aired Individual episodes from N*Gen’s first season more than 156 times in the past year and estimated the episodes were viewed more than 100 million times in Uganda. The first season was so successful and it is now broadcast on 44 networks in 14 African countries. It also reached the USA,” she said.

UVRI assistant director, Ms Jennifer Serwanga said teaching children science -visually- will simplify learning.

The line director Peripheral Vision International (PVI), Mr Davidson Mugume said N*Gen is aimed at making science content easily available.