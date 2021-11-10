TV show to ease science learning for children

US Embassy public affairs officer Mr Brian George (L), UVRI director Prof Pontiano Kaleebu and US Ambassador Ms Natalie Brown review some of the content that will air in the show in Entebbe on October 9. PHOTO/PAUL ADUDE 

By  Paul Adude

What you need to know:

  • The second season of the show will premiere on Ntv Uganda on Saturday at 8:30am focusing on viruses and vaccines with subsequent episodes airing every Saturday.

The United States of America (US) Ambassador to Uganda, Ms Natalie Brown has said the Next Generation (N*Gen) children’s TV show which will air on NTV Uganda will simplify science learning for pupils.

