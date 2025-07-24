Twenty-six battle for nine NRM LC5 chairperson flags in Lango

The race for LC5 chairperson seats in Lango Sub-region is heating up ahead of the 2026 general elections, with 26 contenders eyeing the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flag in nine districts.

The intra-party polls being held today will determine the NRM flagbearers in Amolatar, Alebtong, Apac, Dokolo, Kole, Kwania, Lira, Otuke, and Oyam districts.

Among the prominent contenders is Mr Simon Peter Ongom, former LC5 chairperson of Amolatar District, who lost to Mr Geoffrey Ocen of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) in 2021. He faces stiff competition from Mr James Daniel Auna, Mr Morrish Ogwal Omara, and Mr Jolly Joe Opio.

In Kole District, Mr Moses Oteng, a civil engineer, is battling it out with Mr Justine Ananga, the district youth councillor and deputy speaker. Also in the race are Mr Justine Ojok and Mr Daniel Todo, an LC5 councillor for Alito Sub-county and former secretary for works and technical services.

In Oyam, incumbent chairman Benson Walter Dilla is up against Mr Patrick Ogwal, a former senior assistant secretary and former Oyam NRM chairperson. Mr Emmanuel Oyite, the Lango Sub-region publicity secretary for the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), is also contesting.

In Otuke, three candidates are vying for the flag: Ms Cecilia Agang, former LC5 vice chairperson and current woman councillor for Barjobi Town Council and Barjobi Sub-county; Mr Sabbath Obua Okwir, male councillor for Okwongo Town Council; and Mr Maxwell Otim. Former journalist Sam Fred Oweka Eyen has withdrawn from the race.

In Dokolo, incumbent LC5 chairman Mr James Otto Apili, who recently defected to NRM, is facing Mr Ambrose Ogwang and Mr James Smith Tukei, former principal of Adwoki Technical School.

Alebtong has three contenders: former LC5 chairman Mr Denish Johnson Okello, Mr Ambrose (surname not provided), and current district speaker Mr Kenneth Owa.

Mayoral races

In Lira City, incumbent mayor Mr Sam Atul is being challenged by Mr Henry Opio Ogenyi.

In Lira City West Division, Mr George Rashid Opio has sailed through unopposed. A former member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Mr Opio joined the NRM on July 6, 2023, and was officially welcomed by President Yoweri Museveni during a campaign rally at Tegony Primary School, Iceme Town Council in Oyam District.

Welcoming Mr Opio to the party, Mr Museveni emphasized that the NRM’s political decisions are guided by science, not guesswork.

In Apac Municipality, Mr Bonny Maclean Odongo Awada, a civil engineer, is also unopposed in the race for the mayoral flag.

In contrast, the Lira City East Division mayoral race has attracted two contenders: Mr George Okwee, former LC3 chairman of the defunct Ngetta Sub-county, and Mr Emmy Joe Odongo, former LC3 chairman of the defunct Lira Central Division.

Other LC5 contenders

Apac:

Mr Anthony Olobo

Mr Ambrose Agech

Lira:

Mr Richard Cox McOkello Orik (incumbent)

Mr Peter Okello (minister of culture, Lango Cultural Institution)

Kwania:

Mr Anthony Basil Okello (former LC5 chairman)

Mr George Akaca Kakoma



