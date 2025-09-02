Twin birth gives Busoga double joy

A wave of excitement and jubilation yesterday swept through the Busoga Sub-region following the heart-warming news that Her Royal Highness, Queen Jovia Mutesi, wife to the Kyabazinga, His Majesty William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Nadiope Gabula IV, had safely delivered twin boys.

Busoga Kingdom erupted in celebration, a momentous occasion hailed as a double blessing as the kingdom gears up to mark the 11 coronation anniversary of the Kyabazinga.

A 14-member team is organising the anniversary celebrations to be held at the kingdom headquarters in Bugembe, Jinja City, on September 13.

Dr Joseph Muvawala, the Prime Minister of Busoga Kingdom, announced the birth of twin Princes yesterday. Dr Muvawala said the two bouncing twin boys were born on August 27, and named Prince William Ethan Nadiope and Prince Arnold Eli Nadiope.

“I would like to thank everybody and the people of Busoga who have loved and believed in Kyabazinga because the continuity of this kingdom has now been assured,” said Dr Muvawala.

“We now pray to the almighty God to protect the princes, Kyabazinga, and Queen, and I am also thanking Kyabazinaga for a job well done.” The couple is said to be in a US hospital. The birth now earns the Kyabazinga a title of Ssalongo and Isabirye [father of twins].

Mr Patrick Batumbya, who was the chairperson of the Kyabazinga’s Royal Wedding Organising Committee, in November 2023 expressed his happiness about the news.

Delivering the joyous news at Bugabula Chiefdom’s Budhumbula Palace, Batumbya, described the occasion as a historic moment for Busoga Sub-region and Uganda at large.

“Last year, we celebrated the 10th coronation anniversary with the arrival of the Inhebantu (Queen), and now the 11th anniversary will be marked with the birth of Royal twin Princes,” Batumbya joyfully announced.

Princess Lydia Naisanga Muloki, the Kyabazinga’s aunt, said the birth of the twins fulfils long-held hopes within the royal family and the Nadiope lineage.

“This puts to rest all speculation and expectations. The Kyabazinga has lived up to the legacy of his namesake, who also had twin princesses. A week ago, I dreamt we had twins. When I mentioned it to him, he simply told me to be patient,” Naisanga shared with delight.

The Issabalangira Henry Woira of Bugabula Chiefdom noted that the birth of royal twins is not new to the kingdom, referencing the lineage of Sir William Nadiope III and his father, who both had twins.

“There are always signs of divine providence in the kingdom. When Sir William Nadiope had twin princesses, a cow at the palace gave birth to twin calves. This time, a goat delivered six kids surely, it is the hand of God,” Woira explained.

He further revealed that the Royal throne is likely to pass to the first born twin, unless decided otherwise. He also clarified that the welcoming of the Princes will be marked with a religious, not traditional, ceremony.

“The Kyabazinga was raised by the late Bishop Bamwoze and was confirmed and wedded in the Church. Therefore, we shall hold a thanksgiving and religious ceremony to welcome the Royal Princes into the Palace and the royal lineage,” he concluded.

Joy and celebration

Ms Yudaya Babirye, the minister in- charge of Kyabazinga Affairs, stated that in Busoga culture, twins are considered a blessing, a source of joy, and a cause for celebration.

“The Kyabazinga and the Inhebantu have been blessed, and all the people of Busoga, along with well-wishers from across the country and beyond, are filled with joy and excitement,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the Kyabazinga Affairs Ministry, she added, “I thank God for the many milestones we are witnessing at the palace. His Majesty the Isebantu and Her Royal Highness the Inhebantu continue to make us proud. The palace is now filled with warmth and happiness.”

She further noted that the King is following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Sir William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope II, who was also a twin (Isabirye).

Ms Proscovia Salaam Musumba, the initiator of Gabula Day, which played a pivotal role in the Kyabazinga’s crowning, described the birth as both the culmination of a long wait and a continuation of the Nadiope royal lineage.

“I have a close and personal attachment to both the Inhebantu and Issebantu families. Knowing Mr Bayole, the Queen’s father, and his love for ‘double-double,’ these twins are a perfect enhancement to the family legacy. The names William Ethan and Arnold Eli are symbolically rich and thoughtfully chosen,” she remarked.

Ms Biamisi, a resident of Jinja City, expressed her joy and excitement following the birth of twin boys to the Kyabazinga and the Queen. She said the royal couple had silenced critics who once spoke negatively about the royal family.

“I remember it rained on their wedding day, a sign of blessings. Ever since then, we’ve been patiently waiting for this moment. We’re now eagerly looking forward to seeing the young princes,” she said.

Mr Atanio Batambuze, a boda boda rider in Jinja City, noted that the birth of the twins had eased the concerns of many in Busoga, affirming a permanent royal heritage for the kingdom.

Kyabazinga’s message

With profound joy and heartfelt gratitude, I am delighted to formally announce the birth of our twin sons: Prince William Ethan Nadiope and Prince Arnold Eli Nadiope, born on the 27th day of August 2025.

The arrival of the newborns marks a deeply cherished milestone in our family’s journey, and we are overwhelmed and humbled by the magnitude of this double blessing. Both newborns, along with their remarkable mother, are in high spirits and excellent health.

We give thanks to Almighty God for His blessings and abundant grace and for ushering us into this new chapter as a family of four. The outpouring of love, goodwill and prayers from all our friends and well-wishers has been profoundly uplifting, and we remain sincerely appreciative of your continued support.

We look forward to the opportunity to introduce our sons to you in due course.