Two ADF militants behind Kamwenge attacks killed

In an operation by the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), two suspected militants of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) have been killed, according to a security official in Kamwenge District.

Two separate attacks by suspected militants have left at least 13 people dead in just one week, according to security officials and locals.

According to Kamwenge RDC, Isiah Kanyamahane Byarugaba, one of the two rebels killed was the commander of the group known as Kamusu, while other rebels sustained injuries.

"Our forces killed two ADF rebels in the park today (Wednesday), and we are thrilled and hope that even more rebels will be killed. I suggest we collaborate with security constantly," Kanyamahane said.

Kamusu was overpowered and killed instantly by UPDF soldiers after some of his colleagues escaped. They found him with a machine gun and two other guns.

As a result of Monday night's attacks, UPDF soldiers have been searching for ADF rebels inside Kibale National Park, and residents have fled.

Those living in the affected villages were relieved when they learned that two ADF rebels had been killed.

"We are happy that some rebels have been killed by our forces. It is our wish to have all the rebels killed so that we can return to our homes. There is a need for more security in our area because most of the people have abandoned," Mr Edison Friday, chairman of Nyabitusi village one, said.