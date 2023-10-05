Two Apac Municipal officials arrested over alleged corruption

Police in the northern district of Apac have arrested a senior assistant town clerk and treasurer at Agulu Division, Apac Municipality, over allegations of diversion of funds and abuse of office.



Mr Douglas Odoc, the senior assistant town clerk and treasurer Bob Bongo Rukis, were apprehended on Wednesday under the orders of the Apac Resident District Commissioner, Mr George Abudul.



It is alleged that the duo diverted Shs26.7 million Discretionary Development Equalization Grant (DDEG) funds. The Apac Municipal Council had allocated the money in question towards the ongoing construction of the division headquarters which has now stalled for more than six months.



Trouble started when Agulu Division chairman, Mr Julius Okello, locked the offices at the division last week over alleged misuse of public funds at the division.



Ms Lilly Akidi, the Apac Municipal senior internal auditor, said that diversion of funds hampers development and also undermines the council decision.



“The performance by the senior assistant town clerk and the treasurer was unethical by diverting and reallocating the project money for current activities without approval of the executives. This undermines budgeting processes and hampers achievements of the objectives for which funds were released,” she said.



Mr Odoc said: “I admit that this fund was diverted. I admit that I was reluctant to follow the budget because I didn’t work on it. I was reluctant to follow the budget according to the DDEG guideline.”



Mr Abudul said that the suspects are now under custody at Apac Central Police Station, adding that investigation into the matter has commenced.



“Our ultimate goal is to ensure that they pay back this money so that the construction of this division headquarters continues. The good thing is that they are in the hands of the investigators and we shall make sure that justice prevails,” he said while addressing journalists on Wednesday.

