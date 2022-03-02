Two arrested after 100 oxygen cylinders go missing from Jinja Hospital

People load oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 patients onto an ambulance at Oxygas Oxygen plant in Kyambogo on June 16, 2021. PHOTO/ FILE

By  Denis Edema

What you need to know:

  • The case of missing cylinders came to light following a routine audit of all the equipment at the hospital.

Police in Jinja City have arrested two suspects in connection to the theft of at least 100 oxygen cylinders that were supplied to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.