Two arrested after mob destroys property to avenge Bukomansimbi couple’s murder

Police in Bukomansimbi District are investigating the murder of a couple and destruction of property in a revenge attack by a mob at Kyankoole village in Butenga Sub-county.

The Southern region police spokesperson, Mr Twaha Kasirye on Wednesday said two people had been detained in connection with the mob action that left property destroyed while the investigations into the murder of two people at the same village on September 23 had commence.

“We already have two suspects in police custody to help with the investigation. One of the individuals whose name was reportedly mentioned by one of the deceased persons before she breathed her last shortly after the attack is among the two suspects at police,” he said on September 25.

The suspects are Phiona Amumpire and Deus Mugema.

On September 23, Joseph Bukenya, 22, and his wife Susan Namukasa, 18, were hacked to death and their house set on fire. Residents on September 24 alleged that the attacker could have been masterminded by a relative identified as Gusto Kabuye over a long unresolved land dispute between the two families.

Mr Mike Ssebandeke, the LCII chairperson of Kyankoole parish said that the deceased (Bukenya) called him on Sunday evening asking for help to resolve a land dispute with his uncle.

“He called me at around 6pm, but I told him I needed to come during day time. We agreed that I would come with the entire committee so that we resolve the matter,” Mr Ssebandeke said.

Bukenya’s grandfather, Mr Ronald Kasiita, said he called him three days before the attack saying his uncle wanted to kill him.

Mr Kasiita said Bukenya filed a land dispute case in court where the magistrate ruled in his favor but Kabuye snubbed the court decision.

Bukenya’s mother Ms Joan Naggayi said he always asked her to pray for him because of the allaged continuous harassment from Kabuye.

Kabuye whose name was mentioned by a dying Namukasa as one of the attackers is reportedly still on the run, according to police.