Two arrested after UPDF soldier stoned to death in Ibanda

Police in western Uganda have arrested two suspects in connection with the killing of a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier, officials said Tuesday.

Sergeant Micheal Anguru, who hailed from Katakwi District and was attached to Bihanga Army Barracks in Kanyarugiri Town Council, Ibanda North, was found dead on September 1 after being stoned by unidentified attackers.

His body was dumped in a trench along Mpira Street in Ibanda Municipality.

“It is unfortunate that we lost the life of our gallant soldier,” Ibanda Resident District Commissioner Godfrey Mbetegyerize told reporters.

“According to the circumstantial evidence available, assailants followed him when he was coming from a bar and stoned him to death.”

Authorities said Anguru had spent the evening at a local bar where he was involved in a heated argument before the attack.

Sniffer dogs deployed at the crime scene later led police to two suspects, a man last seen with the soldier and a woman, both residents of Ibanda.

“Police have arrested two people… the dog guided investigating officers to the homes of the suspects,” Mbetegyerize said, adding that investigations were ongoing.

It remains unclear whether the soldier had official clearance to be in town at the time of his death.

Investigators are seeking testimony from a close friend, also a soldier, who was reportedly with Anguru on Sunday.

“We want him to come and testify because the deceased would associate with him whenever he visited Ibanda,” Mbetegyerize said, adding: “We advise people to be vigilant with their lives because life has no spare parts.”

UPDF officials condemned the killing, pledging to work with police until those responsible are brought to justice.

“This is not a good act against our own soldiers and we shall not settle till perpetrators are found for justice to be served,” said Tabaro Kiconco, spokesperson for the UPDF’s Second Infantry Division.

Kiconco urged residents to remain calm but cooperate with authorities. “We appeal to the people of Ibanda and the public to share any information that could help in tracking down Anguru’s killers.”

The case has stirred unease in the district, where another security officer was killed four months ago. In May, Constable Suleiman Chemonges, attached to Bisheshe Police Station, was lynched by a mob during a burial in Ibanda’s Kyembogo Cell.