Two arrested for defacing Museveni's campaign posters in Jinja

By ABUBAKER KIRUNDA

Police in Jinja City are holding two people for allegedly defacing campaign posters of NRM flag bearers.

Kiira regional police spokesperson Abbey Ngako on Monday said the suspects were found removing and burning posters of NRM candidates, including those of President Museveni.

Mr Ngako said information from suspects indicate that top leaders in Jinja City are funding them to do the illegal work. He said police are also hunting for the funders of these suspects.

Mr Ngako said police are scrutinising CCTV camera footage from different places to arrest other suspects. He advised supporters to wait for the voting day to choose the leaders they want instead of destroying their campaigning materials.

