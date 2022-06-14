Two arrested in Jinja guest house celebrating Shs200m robbery, UPDF gun recovered

A Police inquest is underway in Jinja City into the recovery of a gun belonging to the Uganda People's Defence Forces [UPDF] during robbery of over Shs200 million from the finance manager of Victoria Nile Plastics Ltd.

Two thugs traveling in a Toyota Wish registration number UBA 032N, which has since been impounded, trailed Mr Bhven Prajapati and a colleague as they returned to the factory in Njeru municipality, Buikwe District from Baroda Bank, Jinja Branch.

The robbers blocked the duo, put them on gunpoint and ordered them to surrender the bag in their possession, before driving towards Jinja, a Police detective, who declined to be named because he is not authorised to speak on behalf of the Force, said.

Mr James Mubi, the Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, said the attack happened at around 1pm along the Njeru-Kayunga Highway.

“The finance manager was authorised by the company to withdraw some money from Bank of Baroda; but on their way back to the factory in Njeru, they did not know that they were being trailed by thugs who intercepted them and put them on gunpoint,” said Mr Mubi.

The suspects who were arrested immediately after successfully excecuting an armed robbery of Shs283m from the Finance Manager of Victoria Nile Plastics Ltd on June 13, 2022

Mr Mubi said Mr Prajapati and his colleague were quick to alert the Police of Njeru, Kayunga and Jinja, adding that fortunately, the bag had a GPS device that Police used to trace the thugs to Rainbow Guest House in Wakitaka on the Jinja-Kamuli Highway, where they were allegedly found feasting on beers.

Police search efforts turned up an AK-47 assault rifle belonging to the UPDF, with serial number UG-UPDF-UH-3113, 27 rounds of live ammunition, a hammer, pair of pliers and an unknown chemical.

Asked how much money he had withdrawn from Bank of Baroda, Mr Prajabati declined to reveal, saying Police will avail those details.

Mr Mubi said the police had establish the transaction of over Shs200 million that day from the Bank.