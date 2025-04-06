Two arrested in Luwero as police bust counterfeit cement ring

Police in Luwero District are investigating a counterfeit cement ring after a tip-off led to the arrest of two suspects.

According to the Savannah regional police spokesperson, ASP Twiineamazima Sam, on April 4, 2025, OC Station Luwero received information about a hardware store at Kasana along Kasiso Road producing fake cement.

A team of officers, led by DPC Riso, DISO, SOCO, and OC CID, swiftly responded to the scene, arresting Onyango Ronald and cordoning off the area for further examination.

"A search of the hardware store and the suspect's residence in Kalongo uncovered bags of suspected counterfeit Tororo cement, Hima cement, Fundi cement, empty packaging bags, and suspected counterfeit materials in two ordinary sacks," he said.

"The duo are assisting with investigations. Relevant statements have been recorded from witnesses, and samples have been sent for analysis. The affected companies, including Tororo Cement, Hima Cement, and Fundi Cement, have been notified to provide statements," ASP Twiineamazima added.

Meanwhile, the National Building Review Board (NBRB) has announced plans to construct a National Building Materials Research Centre to assess the quality of building materials before they hit the market.

"One of the challenges we are facing in the built environment is the standard of building materials, especially cement and iron bars," said Mr Herbert Zziwa, Manager Communications at NBRB.

The NBRB is working closely with the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) to achieve this goal.

Mr Zziwa notes that substandard building materials are a major cause of building accidents in Uganda, emphasising that quality and standards play a significant role.

He advises Ugandans to ensure the building materials they buy have a seal or mark from the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) and to purchase from certified distributors to limit the chances of buying fake products.