Two arrested over murder of 22-year-old Kisoro student

Police in Kisoro District on Sunday arrested two people suspected to have participated in the murder of a student at Kasana Secondary School.

Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate, identified the deceased as Vianny Ndayisaba,22, a student and a resident of Kigoma Village, Gisorora Parish in Nyakabande sub-county, Kisoro district.

“It's alleged that on May 27, 2023 at around 3pm, Ndayisaba went to Ndimiro Trading Centre but he did not return home until May 28, 2023 when his father received information from people that his son is lying dead in the trading centre,” ASP Maate said.

He said that police were informed, visited, processed and documented the scene before taking the deceased’s body to Kisoro Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Maate confirmed the arrest of two suspects whom he didn’t name.

“We have arrested two suspects to help in investigations in the alleged murder of the student. Our investigations are still ongoing,” Maate said on Sunday.

According to Maate, the two will be arraigned in court to answer charges of murder once investigations are complete.

The Annual Crime Police Report 2022, the country registered 373 cases of Murder by Strangulation in 2021 and 379 in 2022.