Two arrested over murder of KIU medical student

Police in Bushenyi District on Wednesday arrested two people suspected to have participated in the murder of a medical student at Kampala International University (KIU) western campus.

The greater Bushenyi police spokesperson Mr Marcial Tumusiime, identified the deceased as Ddumba Anywar,25, a first-year student of medicine and surgery.

“Ddumba was on January 20, found dead in his rented room at Bwegiragye cell, Ward 4 in Ishaka Division with legs and neck tied with bed sheets,” he said.

Mr Tumusiime confirmed the arrest of two suspects whom he identified as; as Benjamin Tindimwebwa alias Davis Kanyesigye,23, from Mutojo 2 village, Rweikiniro sub-county in Ntungamo District and Steven Twikirize,19, from Nyakasa village, Kahunga sub-county, also in Ntungamo District.

“The duo was arrested from Bugamba Sub County in Rwampala District. Upon interrogation, they admitted to having killed Ddumba in interest for money, but after the incident, they searched him and recovered only Shs6000," he said.

Mr Tumusiime added that the suspects after failing to get money from the deceased, decided to take valuable items from the house. They were found in possession of stolen clothes, a Tv set, and a smartphone among others.

Ms Karungi Winnie, the landlady of the deceased, said that before his death, Ddumba was getting meals from her restaurant.

"When he failed to show up, I got concerned and went to his room but found the door locked and his phone not going through. I noticed the nearby police who broke into his room and found him," she narrated.