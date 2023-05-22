Two arrested over theft of Shs21m PDM cash in Luweero

Police in Luweero District are holding two people on allegations of stealing Shs21 million meant for Kyetume Parish Development Model (PDM) Sacco in Zirobwe Sub County.

The suspects were identified by Luweero District Police Commander (DPC) as Brian Atulinda, the Chairperson Kyetume Parish Development Sacco and his Secretary Charles Aturinde, both residents of Zirobwe Sub County in Luweero District.

“The suspects will be arraigned before Court to answer charges relating to theft of government funds. We so far have two suspects relating to this particular case but investigations are still ongoing,” he said.

However, Luweero RDC, Mr Richard Bwabye said the two suspects are among several cases that the investigations teams are tracking down after some of the beneficiaries of Kyetume PDM Sacco volunteered the information.

“The suspects refunded Shs7 million upon arrest but will be arraigned in court when their respective case files are ready. We got complaints from PDM beneficiaries that some members that received Shs500,000 were asked to sign for Shs1 million by the Sacco officials. This is complete abuse of the government programme. We are also investigating cases for particular PDM Saccos that targeted people that are well placed in society, leaving out the needy community that urgently need the funds,” Mr Bwabye revealed.