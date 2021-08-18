Two bodies of Kasese flood victims retrieved from rivers

By Joel Kaguta More by this Author

The bodies of two flood victims in Kasese District have been retrieved from River Nyamwamba and River Dunguliha.

The body of Linas Masereka, a 17-year-old Senior One student of Kilembe Secondary School, who went missing following a downpour, was recovered on Monday in River Nyamwamba.

The other body of an unidentified man was retrieved from River Dunguluha.

Mr Modesto Kamathe Dodo, a witness, said Masereka’s body was recovered at around 6:45pm.

Masereka’s family described news of his passing as a devastating blow.

“Before his death, he told me that he wants to work and get money to buy scholastic materials to be ready when schools reopen,” Mr Julius Rwasanga, Masereka’s father, said.

Kasese residents have asked the government to desilt all the major rivers to put an end to floods that have left a trail of destruction and death.

Rivers Nyamughasana, Dunguluha and Mubuku burst their banks on Sunday, leaving 20 households displaced.

Kasese has grappled with flash floods since 2012. Experts say the Rwenzori region’s ecosystem has to be conserved.

Last Friday, Ministry of Water and Environment officials camped near River Nyamwamba.

Dr Callist Tindimugaya, the team leader, said they have developed the Nyamwamba Catchment Management plan but added that a study being undertaken will guide their actions.

