Two boys drown in Lake Victoria on Christmas 

Two teenage boys drowned on Christmas after they went swimming in Lake Victoria in Jinja District in eastern Uganda, eyewitnesses have said.

Only one body was recovered following the Monday evening incident at Masese landing site.

"These kids were swimming around the shores (at the beach). One of the boys disappeared in the water. When the colleague realized that he went on searching in attempt to rescue him but he also drowned,” said one of the eyewitnesses, Brian Mungdit.

Police said by the time their team arrived at the scene, one body had been retrieved from the lake by local divers.

However, a search and rescue operation was underway to find the other victim.

The body of the unidentified juvenile was taken to Jinja Main Hospital for postmortem, according to Kiira region police spokesperson, James Mubi.

"The two went to swim at Masese pier without an adult person to monitor their activities and movements. Jinja marine police has tried to search for the second body in vain. Scene documented by the scene of crime officers, body at Jinja main hospital mortuary," he said.





The mood at Masese landing site at the shores of Lake Victoria in Jinja District as locals and relatives wake up to search for one of the bodies of two children who drowned on Christmas after they went swimming at around 6pm.

One of the deceased whose body was retrieved… pic.twitter.com/tr5D5iC2KH — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) December 26, 2023