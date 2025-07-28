Two brothers arrested after murder of sister’s lover

Two brothers have been arrested on murder charges in Rukungiri District, Western Uganda, after a 24-year-old lover of their sister was found dead.

The police spokesman for Kigezi region, Mr Elly Maate, said Posiano Ndyamuhaki and John Murokozi had been arrested following the 3 am Sunday murder of Gideon Kakuru, alias Hakizimana Kaboy at Kanyankyende cell, Nyabitete parish, Bugangari Sub County.

The suspects’ sister, Justine Nsimire, had also been taken into custody for further questioning by press time.

“It's alleged that on July 26, 2025 during the evening time, Ndyamuhaki and Murokozi were in the bar of their sister, Nsimire, located at Kanyankyende trading centre with other patrons, including Kakuru (now deceased). Kakuru who was a lover of Nsimire wanted to make love with her at the bar, which the brothers objected to, and it caused a disagreement to the extent that the two brothers attacked and assaulted him, leaving him unconscious along the way,” Mr Maate said.

Mr Maate added that the area LCI chairperson, Mr Wilber Habaasa, was alerted to pick Kakuru who died on the way to the hospital. He said that the case was reported to the Bugangari police post before the suspects were arrested to help the police investigations into the matter.

According to the police records, eight cases of murder have been registered in Rukungiri District since July 1 to date and Kabale district follows with four cases and Rubanda with two cases in the same period.

Rukungiri District community development officer Mr Posias Agaba attributed the increased cases of murder in his district to poverty, especially among the unemployed youth who target free things from their parents and relatives.

“Other driving factors that have led to the increase of murder cases in our district include land wrangles, alcoholism, drug abuse and the high cost of living standards of living. We are doing community sensitisation about the dangers of these driving factors using FM radio programs and talk shows, although inadequate funds have remained a challenge affecting the holding of the face-to-face sensitisation meetings at sub-county and parish levels,” Mr Agaba said.