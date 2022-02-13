Two brothers shot dead in Jinja mobile money robbery 

Unidentified assailants riding on motorcycles have shot dead two siblings at Wairaka trading centre in Kakira town council in Jinja District.

Fred Bulago and John Nkabe met their death along the Iganga-Jinja highway on Saturday evening.

Four assailants reportedly approached the two brothers who have been mobile money agents in Wairaka trading center masquerading as customers only to rob them unspecified sums of money before shooting them dead.

An eyewitness who operates a retail shop in the area told this reporter on condition of anonymity that the assailants had covered their faces with masks and hoods over their heads to conceal their identity.

“All the four men who stormed the mobile money shop had donned themselves in hooded jackets and black face masks, making it hard for us to identify them,” she said.

Another eyewitness also said the assailants conducted their operation in about five minutes and fled the scene.

“The whole robbery plan lasted about five minutes. They first fired two bullets in the air to scare us off and shot towards the two brothers, robbed their money and sped off on two waiting motorcycles,” he said.

Kiira Regional police spokesperson, Mr James Mubi said a team of detectives had been dispatched to inspect the scene of crime, adding that police would issue a conclusive report to the media after interrogating some of the key eyewitnesses.

Mr Mubi identified the deceased as John Nkabe, 35, and Fred Bulago, 30.

"The two brothers were operating a mobile money business together and were attacked by unknown thugs who shot and killed them instantly," said Mr Mubi.

He said the assailants were travelling in a numberless Toyota Hiace vehicle commonly known as 'drone' to execute their mission.

Mr Nelson Kitanda, the area defence secretary, said this was the 12th aggravated robbery in their area in the past two years. He, however, says since none of them was fatal, the victims never bothered following up the matter with responsible security agencies.

Mr Karim Igumba also a resident of the area wants the police leadership to boost security with standby patrol vehicles to avert aggravated robbery incidents.

This incident occurred barely two days after police exhibited three guns and 44 rounds of live ammunition recovered from Jinja city purportedly used by armed robbers to terrorise residents of Kiira region and the surrounding areas.

Police also boasted of bursting a racket of armed robbers following the arrest of their purported ringleader, John Nabinoli, together with 15 others. The suspects are locked up at Nalufenya police station awaiting prosecution.