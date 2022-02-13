Two brothers shot dead in Jinja mobile money robbery 

Security personnel look on after transporting the victims' bodies to Jinja regional referral hospital mortuary for postmortem. PHOTO/URN

By  Denis Edema  &  U R N

What you need to know:

  • Four assailants reportedly approached the two brothers who have been mobile money agents in Wairaka trading center masquerading as customers only to rob them unspecified sums of money before shooting them dead.
  • Mr Nelson Kitanda, the area defence secretary, said this was the 12th aggravated robbery in their area in the past two years. He, however, says since none of them was fatal, the victims never bothered following up the matter with responsible security agencies.

Unidentified assailants riding on motorcycles have shot dead two siblings at Wairaka trading centre in Kakira town council in Jinja District. 
Fred Bulago and John Nkabe met their death along the Iganga-Jinja highway on Saturday evening.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.