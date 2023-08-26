Two Bukwo govt officials arrested over embezzlement

Two Bukwo District officials have been detained over alleged embezzlement, abuse of office and causing financial loss.

The suspects who were arrested by police on Friday include Bukwo Town Council engineer Ali Masaba Chemutai and acting Bukwo Town Clerk Alfred Sikoria.

The suspects reportedly connived and obtained 4200 litres of fuel worth Shs21million at Faahab energy petrol station in Bukwo Town Vouncil.

Sipi Regional Police Spokesperson Fredrick Chesang confirmed the arrest, saying investigations are ongoing.

According to him, police have also launched a manhunt for the financial officer of the same town council who is currently on run.

“They withdrew fuel worth Shs21 million claiming they were going to use it for road maintenance within the area. But the work was not done. The LC5 councilor reported the matter to police prompting the arrest of the two officials,” Chesang said in a brief media statement.

Police have preferred charges of abuse of office, embezzlement and causing financial loss against the suspects currently detained at Bukwo Central Police Station (CPS).