Two candidates withdraw from Rakai District chairman race

Two candidates, Mr John Baptist Kasiiba and Mr Godfrey Rugamba, have withdrawn from the Rakai District chairperson race ahead of today’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries for LC5 chairperson and city mayors. Two candidates said they found it prudent to leave the 79-year-old Samuel Ssekamwa to hold the party flag. The withdrawal from the race was witnessed by Rakai District NRM Chairperson, Mr Gyaviira Ssemwanga, also Buyamba County MP and Rakai District Woman MP Ms Juliet Kinyamatama on Monday.

Both legislators welcomed the gesture exhibited by the two candidates. “This is a good gesture aimed at promoting unity among the NRM members in the district, and it is going to strengthen our party ahead of the 2026 General Elections,’’ Mr Ssemwanga said, adding that all the internal conflicts that could arise during the Thursday internal elections had been cured.

Mr Kasiiba said he decided to step down willingly to promote party cohesion and avoid hatred among the NRM members. “We have been mobilising support for NRM for many years as a team, and rallying behind Mzee Ssekamwa is the only gesture that would cause unity,’’ he said. Mr Rugamba said Mr Ssekamwa has more political experience compared to both of them. “Working as a team is the only way to unite and avoid internal conflicts. We don’t want to see the violence that was witnessed in Sembabule District, where many party members sustained injuries and one died during the campaigns and on the polling day,’’ he said. Mr Semwanga told the Daily Monitor that Rakai is a unique district with NRM members who believe in teamwork.

“We want only NRM members in all elective positions, and no Opposition candidate will be given a chance to be elected in the forthcoming general election because our district is pro-NRM,” he said. Semwanga has already secured the party flag for Buyamba County, while Didas Tayebwa and Juliet Kinyamatama are party flag bearers for Kooki County and the District Woman parliamentary seat, respectively. The Rakai NRM registrar, Mr Robert Sesanga, said following the withdrawal of the two candidates, his office is now focused on organising elections for only LC5 mainstream NRM councillors.

1990

Mr Ssekamwa started his political career in 1990 when he represented Lwamaggwa Sub-county at the district after he had been defeated by Mr Muwanga Kamagu in the LC5 elections of the same district.

He kept on contesting for different positions, including the Member of Parliament.



