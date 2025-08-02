Two Catholic priests suspended over alleged misconduct

Bishop of Nebbi Catholic Diocese, Rt Rev Constantine Rupiny, has suspended two priests over alleged misconduct, saying their actions were contrary to Catholic law.

The announcement was made on Saturday, August 2, during Bishop Rupiny’s first ordination ceremony for eight priests and six deacons at the Nebbi Catholic ceremonial grounds.

According to the Bishop, the suspended priests — Rev Fr Salvatore Adraba and Rev Fr George Angala, are prohibited from performing any priestly duties both within and outside the Nebbi Catholic Diocese until investigations into their alleged misconduct are concluded.

While presiding over the ordination ceremony, his first since becoming the 5th Bishop of Nebbi on February 22, 2025, Bishop Rupiny urged the newly ordained priests and deacons to remain faithful to the word of God. He emphasized that priests are called to correct doctrinal errors within the Church and should avoid involvement in corruption scandals.

“Do not turn church services into comedy shows. Preach against corruption and bad politics because Christians respect priests who are truthful and free of corruption,” Bishop Rupiny told the new priests.

He further advised them to avoid being rebellious and instead be obedient to church authority, warning that it becomes scandalous when a priest is seen exchanging blows with Christians.

Rev Fr Emmanuel Ocokuru, the pastoral coordinator of Nebbi Catholic Diocese, called on parents to embrace positive parenting as a way of nurturing children who may one day join the priesthood.

“Life is worth celebrating if you raise your child in Godly ways. Many children today are no longer faithful to their parents or church leaders. When a child is ordained, a parent has every reason to celebrate that milestone,” Fr Ocokuru said.

Sam Okaba, the head of the laity in Nebbi Catholic Diocese, reminded the faithful that priesthood is not just a job but a mission to serve.

“Priesthood is a call from God, where priests must demonstrate commitment to serving communities with sacrifice. Good parenting and prayers open the way for vocations because God answers the prayers of faithful and God-fearing children,” Okaba said.



