Two cattle traders perish in Sembabule road accident

By Fahad Malik Jjingo More by this Author

Two prominent Sembabule cattle dealers have died on spot following a head-on crash in Sembabule town at Kikoona on a road that connects Lwemiyaga to Kazo-Ibanda.The deceased persons who are brothers identified as; John Kakande, 35, and James Jjingo, 27, are residents of Kikoona village, Lwemiyaga Sub County in Sembabule District.According to eyewitnesses, the duo that was traveling on different motorcycles to different destinations had a head-on collision after failing to negotiate a sharp corner.The Lwemiyaga Orthodox Church Priest, Mr Paul Bamutire, said they were shocked to find out that the victims of the traffic crash that involved two motorcycles heading in opposite directions were brothers."Losing two people of the same family in a crash is terrifying. We could not believe that the two people that were travelling on separate motorcycles could die in such circumstances. It's too sad but people should check their behaviour on the road. Speeding is very risky,” he said.The southern regional police spokesperson, Mr Muhamad Nsubuga, confirmed the incident blaming the crash on speeding."We are going to intensify operations to crackdown on motorists that violate traffic rules, and those that abuse use of crash helmets since it exposes them to danger in case of an accident," he added.